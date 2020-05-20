Amazon Prime Drops 'Ponmagal Vandhal' Motion Poster; Check Out

Amazon Prime Video took to its social media handle to unveil the motion poster for the much-awaited film, PonMagal Vandhal. It also marks the first Tamil film to stream worldwide through Amazon Prime. The film is set to be a tale of a passionate lawyer. Judging by the motion picture, the drama seems to be filled with thrill and intrigue.

Amazon Prime Video release motion poster of Ponmagal Vandhal

The Ponmagal Vandhal gives the audience a sneak peek into a seemingly gripping courtroom drama that argues the true meaning of justice and seeks out the hidden truth behind it. The film features the award-winning actor Jyothika. It is scheduled for a May 29 digital release.

The motion poster reveals the film to be a legal drama that seeks to explore the value of due justice. Exploring various facets of a courtroom drama, the poster also features the popular quote, "Delay in justice is injustice". The trailer of Ponmagal Vandhal will be launched on May 21.

The film is produced by Jyotika and Suriya under the banner of 2D Entertainment. Produced by Suriya Sivakumar, the film is written and directed by JJ Fredrick. Ponmagal Vandhal also marks the directorial debut of Fredrick. Producer Suriya also took to his Twitter to share the motion poster and wrote, "Delay in Justice is Injustice!! #PonmagalVandhal trailer out on 21st May #PonmagalVandhalOnPrime @PrimeVideoIN #Jyothika @fredrickjj @rparthiepan @ppothen @actorthiagaraja @rajsekarpandian @govind_vasantha @2D_ENTPVTLTD @SonyMusicSouth @editorNash". [sic]

The Jyothika starrer will be added to the varied TV shows and movies collection of the Prime Video catalog which consists of both Hollywood and Bollywood. Ponmagal Vandhal is amongst seven highly anticipated Indian movies to globally premiere on Amazon Prime Video. Other films include Gulabo Sitabo, Shakuntala Devi, Penguin, Sufiyum Sujatayum, Law, and French Biryani.

On the work front, Suriya was last seen in Kaappaan where he essayed the character of Kathir. As for 2020, the actor has many films in the pipeline. He will be seen in Soorarai Pottru which is directed by Sudha Kongara. Also starring Jackie Shroff and Paresh Rawal, the film narrates the story of the struggles of Air Deccan founder G. R. Gopinath.

He will also be a part of the R Madhavan-directorial Rocketry: The Nambi Effect which is based on the life of ISRO Scientist Nambi Narayanan. He has also been signed up for Aruvaa which also stars Raashi Khanna. Suriya will reportedly be seen in Vaadivaasal.

