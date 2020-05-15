'Ponmagal Vandhal', 'Penguin' & Other Non-Hindi Films To 'premiere' On Amazon Prime

After announcing the OTT release of Gulabo Sitabo, Amazon Prime Video announced the global premiere of five non-Hindi movies. These movies would be from the South Indian film industry. Ponmagal Vandhal, Penguin, Law, French Biryani, and Sufiyum Sujatayum are the films that will get released on Amazon Prime.

Amazon announces the global premiere of non-Hindi films

Ponmangal Vandhal

Ponmangal Vandhal is an upcoming drama thriller film in the Tamil language. Directed by JJ Fredrick, starring Jyothika, the movie is a courtroom drama. The movie will release on Amazon prime on May 29.

Penguin

Penguin is a Tamil film which will release on Prime in Tamil and Telugu languages. Directed by Eashvar Karthic, the movie stars Keerthy Suresh in a prominent role. The movie is set to release on June 19th on Amazon Prime.

Law

Law is a Kannada language film that will release on Prime on June 26th, 2020. The movie has been written and directed by Raghu Samarth and stars Ragini Prajwal. According to a media portal, the movie is a crime thriller and is completely a women-oriented film.

French Biryani

French Biryani is another Kannada language film that will premiere on Amazon on July 24th, 2020. According to media portals, French Biryani is a comedy film starring Danish Sait. The movie has been directed by Pannaga Bharana.

Sufiyum Sujatayum

Sufiyum Sujatayum is a Malayam language film that stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Jayasurya in lead roles. Directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas, the movie is a romantic love story. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

