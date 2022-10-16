Amid Surrogacy Row, Nayanthara Reveals She Married Vignesh Shivan 6 Years Ago: Report

Months after tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu, actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan welcomed their twin boys. As the couple reportedly welcomed their sons via surrogacy, they were asked to file an explanation to Tamil Nadu's Health Ministry to ascertain if they have followed the rules of surrogacy. According to several media reports, the couple has filed an affidavit, which revealed they have been married for six years and their surrogate was a close relative.

As per several reports, the couple has submitted an affidavit to the Tamil Nadu health department in which they argued that they did not violate the surrogacy laws of the country. According to the Surrogacy Regulation Act of 2021, a couple is eligible for surrogacy only after being married for five years. The wife should be aged between 25 and 50, while the husband should be between 26 and 55 years. Moreover, the couple should not have any living child, biological or adopted.

According to the law, the surrogate should be a close relative of the couple aged between 25 and 33 years. The surrogate also should be a married woman with a child of her own and who has been a surrogate only once in her life.

In the affidavit, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan revealed that they have been married for the past six years. The couple also submitted their marriage documents. They further argued that the surrogate is a close relative of Nayanthara, who resides in the UAE and takes care of the actor's business in Dubai. The Chennai hospital, where the twins were born has also been identified by the officials.

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara announce the arrival of their babies

On October 9, Vignesh Shivan took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of their twin boys' feet. In the caption, the filmmaker wrote, "Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa. We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys. All Our prayers,our ancestors’ blessings combined wit all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us." They further announced their sons' names and wrote, " Need all ur blessings for our Uyir v& Ulagam." "Life looks brighter & more beautiful. God is double great," Shivan added.

