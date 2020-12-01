Amul Celebrates Selection Of 'Jallikattu' As India's Entry For 93rd Academy Awards

Dairy brand Amul on Tuesday commemorated the selection of Malayalam film Jallikattu as India's official entry for the Best International Feature Film category for the Oscars. The film was released in October 2019 and had gained immense critical acclaim for its unique story-telling style and cinematography.

Jallikattu has been the talk of the town ever since it was picked as the official Oscar entry in the Best International Film category. Amul shared the new cartoon titled 'Jalli Good' on Tuesday evening. The doodle features the mascot holding a butter brick in a plate as she cuts it with a knife, as the protagonist also, holds a butter smeared knife. The protagonist is seen standing aside a buffalo as they both eye on the Oscar trophy in the backdrop, and celebrate the nomination to the international awards.

The mascot is seen dressed in the signature white dress with red polka dots, while the protagonist sports a vest and a chequered piece of cloth (lungi), while he carries a rounded rope on his shoulder. Amul gave the artwork a quirky twist naming the cartoon as 'Jalli good' and an additional text on it reading, "Kattu a piece of butter?"

The film, which was unanimously chosen from 27 entries across Hindi, Odiya, Marathi, and other languages, follows a bull that escapes from a slaughterhouse in a hilly remote village and the entire village men gather to hunt down the animal.

Jallikattu is based on the short story by Hareesh and stars Antony Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Sabumon Abdusamad, and Santhy Balachandran. The film had its premiere on September 6, 2019, at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival and received widespread critical acclaim.

Meanwhile, Director Lijo Jose Pellisery is currently working on his next film titled Churuli. This sci-fi movie is also written by S Hareesh. It stars Chemban Vinod, Vinay Forrt and Joju George.

(with agency inputs)

