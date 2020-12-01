'Jallikattu' Documentary To Be Helmed By Filmmaker Vivian Radhakrishnan

Malayalam movie Jallikattu marks India’s official entry to the Oscars. This movie released in 2019 and is directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery. The film has been critically acclaimed and won many awards as well. Another feather to the cap is added for the movie Jallikattu as a documentary for the same is announced. Read ahead to know more.

Also read | Divya Khosla Kumar's 'Besharam Bewaffa' Song Review: B Praak's Voice & Music Work Wonders

Also read | Euphoria's New Episodes Release Dates Announced Ahead Of Release Of Season 2

Documentary on Jallikattu to be made

A documentary will be made on the 2019 Oscar-nominated movie Jallikattu. According to a report by The News Minute, the documentary will be an eight-part series which will be directed by Vivian Radhakrishnan. It will be made on the making of Jallikattu. The film Jallikattu is loosely based on the short story titled Maoist which is authored by S Hareesh. The book also released in 2019. Jallikattu cast includes Antony Varghese, Sabumon Abdusamad, Chemban Vinod and Santhy Balachandran.

In an interview with the Indian Express, filmmaker Vivian Radhakrishnan said that the documentary will help understand the effort put in by each and every department of film-making. He is also going to direct the documentary. He said that around 40,000 clips of behind-the-scenes of the film are available.

Vivian Radhakrishnan also elaborated that this documentary will show the strenuous efforts put in my cinema. The film Jallikattu which is also a popular art form is a prime example of this. The screenplay of the movie was written by S Hareesh and R Jayakumar.

The film went on to be internationally acclaimed as well. It was premiered at the 44th Toronto International Film Festival which led it to be selected as an official entry BFI London Film Festival and Busan. The film was also the only other south-Indian film alongside Nilanadukkam to be premiered at the Montreal Festival Du Nouveau Cinema.

Jallikattu plot revolves around a bull who escapes the slaughterhouses and goes about creating a ruckus in the village. The police are against killing the bull because it is against the law to do so. Eventually, after a thrilling chase, the bull is killed.

Director Lijo Jose Pellisery is currently working on his next film titled Churuli. This sci-fi movie is also written by S Hareesh. It stars Chemban Vinod, Vinay Forrt and Joju George.

Also read | Ranbir Kapoor Clicks Pictures With Fans In Dubai While Dining And Shopping, See Here

Also read | If You Liked 'The Undoing', Here Is A Watchlist Of Other Psychological Thrillers To Watch

Image courtesy- @_yeppudi_ Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.