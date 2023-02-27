Anand Mahindra Calls Ram Charan A ‘global Star’; The RRR Actor Reacts

South star Ram Charan has been gaining attention and praises from all around the world, after the global success of his film RRR. One of these appreciation posts came from Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, who called the actor a ‘global star’.

Mahindra took to his Twitter handle on Saturday (February 25) and posted a clip from Ram Charan’s interview at Good Morning America, a US based chat show. The industrialist captioned it with, “This man is a Global Star. Period. #NaatuNaatu @AlwaysRamCharan.”

In the video, the show's hosts are seen being astounded by the size of the US throng assembled outside the studio to congratulate the South star on the success of RRR.

Check out the video here:

Reacting to the tweet, Ram Charan replied, “Thank you so much Sir! It’s India’s time now to shine in every field and form.”

When Anand Mahindra and Ram Charan danced to Naatu Naatu

Earlier, Mahindra shared a video of himself and Ram Charan dancing to the beat of Naatu Naatu when the two met at the Hyderabad ePrix. The actor is barefoot in the clip as he demonstrates the steps to Mahindra, who carefully executes them. Following an embrace, the two mingle with other dignitaries present at the ceremony.

Well apart from the race, one real bonus at the #HyderabadEPrix was getting lessons from @AlwaysRamCharan on the basic #NaatuNaatu steps. Thank you and good luck at the Oscars, my friend! pic.twitter.com/YUWTcCvCdw — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 11, 2023

About RRR's global success

RRR recently won four awards at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards and is now rooting for the Oscars in the Original Song category for its track Naatu Naatu. The other nominees are Applause from Tell IT Like A Woman, Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, This is Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once, Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Previously, RRR bagged awards at the Critics Choice Awards and Golden Globes.

The award ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre, Ovation Hollywood.