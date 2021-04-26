Anasuya Bhardwaj's Next 'Thank You Brother!' All Set To Have OTT Release

Actor Anasuya Bharadwaj took to Twitter to announce that her upcoming film Thank You Brother! will have a digital release. Anasuya is set to play the lead role in the film along with Viraj Ashwin. The film is set to air on Aha TV and will have a direct release to Aha’s streaming app service on April 30, 2021.

Anasuya’s next Thank You Brother! set to have an OTT release

Anasuya took to Twitter to share the news with her fans about the release of Thank You Brother!. She wrote, “Amidst all that is going on.. We feel fortunate to be able to entertain you .. in the safest way possible.. Enjoy #ThankYouBrother on @ahavideoIN from the #May7th2021 #ThankYouBrotherFromMay7thOnAHA”. She also shared a new poster of the film, have a look.

Amidst all that is going on.. We feel fortunate to be able to entertain you .. in the safest way possible.. Enjoy #ThankYouBrother on @ahavideoIN from the #May7th2021 #ThankYouBrotherFromMay7thOnAHA ðŸ˜ŠðŸ™ðŸ» pic.twitter.com/KuY7jR7VO7 — Anasuya Bharadwaj (@anusuyakhasba) April 26, 2021

Netizens showered immense love on Anasuya’s announcement. Several fans thanked Anasuya in the comments section while several others congratulated her and said that they are eagerly waiting for the release of the movie. Check out some of the replies to Anasuya’s tweet below.

The film revolves around Anasuya whose character is a pregnant lady who gets trapped in a lift with an arrogant youngster played by Viraj Ashwin. Set against the current time of the pandemic, Anasuya experiences labor pain in the lift with no one available for rescue other than Viraj. The film then revolves around how Viraj saves the mother and helps her in the process of giving birth to a baby.

Ramesh Raparthi directed the movie. The music of the film is composed by Guna Balasubramanian whereas Suresh Ragutu helmed the cinematography department. Maguntu Sarath Chandra Reddy and Tharaknath Bommi Reddy produced the movie. Actors like Anasuya Bharadwaj, Viraj Ashwin, Mounika Reddy, Adarsh Balakrishnan, Viva Harsha, Anishkuruvilla, Annapurna, and Kadambari Kiran are a part of the cast of the film.

Anasuya will also play an important role in Allu Arjun’s upcoming movie Pushpa. She is also filming for several projects like Acharya, Khiladi, and Rang Amarthanda. Anasuya will also play a crucial role in Mammootty’s upcoming Malayalam film Bheeshma Parvam. Bheeshma Parvam will mark the Malayalam film debut of Anasuya.

Promo Image Source: Viraj Ashwin's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.