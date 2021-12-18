'Anbarivu' Trailer Released: Hip Hop Tamizha Adhi Starrer Is An Emotional Action Film

The makers of the Hip Hop Tamizha Adhi starrer Anbarivu, has finally released a trailer of the film. The film is a forthcoming rural action entertainer that is helmed by debutant director Aswin Ram. The film also has an ensemble of actors including Napolean, Vidharth, Kashmira, Sangitha Krish, Saikumar, Urvashi, and Dheena. The makers took to their verified Twitter handle and announced that the trailer has been released. They also shared a link to the video that offers glimpses into the film.

Anbarivu Trailer released

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Sathya Jyoti Films dropped a poster of the film and wrote, "#Anbarivu trailer out now - https://bit.ly/AnbarivuOfficialTrailer… A tale of two brothers & a mega family entertainer. Sambavam starts this January 7th on @DisneyPlusHS." The two-minutes trailer video gives glimpses of the emotional action film.

The film shows Napolean as Aadhi's grandfather, while Saikumar plays his father. The trailer video shows the music composer- turned-actor is essaying a double role in the film. The plot of the film follows the journey of separated twins, Anbu and Arivu, who have been brought up in two worlds, one which is filled with blood stain and revenge, while the other is filled with wisdom and peace. Anbu and Arivu are forced to switch from their worlds.

As soon as the trailer was released, many fans and followers rushed to express their excitement for the release of the film. A fan commented, "Yoooo @SathyaJyothi_ pullingoooooo waiting #Maaran update kudu pa." Several fans wrote that they cannot wait for the release of the film. A few of them simply dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

Backed by Sathya Jyothi Films, the film's cinematography has been taken care of by Madhesh Manickam, while Pradeep E Raghav is in charge of the cuts. Dinesh Subbarayan has choreographed the action sequences and Jeeva has handled the musical score.

The Anbarivu release date is slated for January 7, 2022, one week ahead of Pongal weekend. It was initially scheduled for a theatrical release, however, the makers had later officially announced the film will release on a popular OTT platform, Disney Plus. Anbarivu marks the first direct digital release for Adhi in his career.

Image: Twitter/@SathyaJyothi_