Andhra Pradesh Floods: Mahesh Babu Contributes Rs 25 Lakhs To CMRF; Urges Fans To Help

Several coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh have seen continuous rainfall and floods in the span of a few days. The India Meteorological Department also issued an 'Orange' alert for heavy rains in regions including Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor, and Kadapa. Several individuals and actors including Mahesh Babu have rushed to the aid of those who have been impacted by the Andhra floods by donating huge amounts and urging others to help in any way possible.

Mahesh Babu donates Rs 25 lakhs to CMRF amid Andhra Floods

Mahesh Babu headed to his Twitter account on Wednesday and mentioned that he had donated Rs 25 lakhs to Chief Minister Relief Fund amid the devastating Andhra Pradesh floods. He also requested his fans and followers to come forward and help those impacted by the floods. His tweet read, "In light of the devastating floods in Andhra Pradesh, I would like to contribute 25 lakhs towards the CMRF. Request everyone to come forward and help AP during this hour of crisis." Several fans hailed the actor for his efforts in the comments section of his post.

In light of the devastating floods in Andhra Pradesh, I would like to contribute 25 lakhs towards the CMRF. Request everyone to come forward and help AP during this hour of crisis. 🙏@ysjagan @AndhraPradeshCM — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 1, 2021

Other actors from the film fraternity including Jr NTR also contributed 25 lakhs for flood relief in Andhra Pradesh. He wrote, "Moved by the plight of people affected by the recent floods in Andhra Pradesh, I am contributing 25 lakhs as a small step to aid in their recovery."

Moved by the plight of people affected by the recent floods in Andhra Pradesh, I am contributing 25 lakhs as a small step to aid in their recovery. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) December 1, 2021

Torrential rains have taken over various parts of the Nellore, Kadapa, Srikalahasti, and Chittor districts and on Friday, the state government announced that 44 people had unfortunately passed away and 16 were still missing due to flooding triggered by the heavy and continuous rainfall in the state. The rainfall caused tanks to rise to the brim and overflow, inundating villages downstream. The state officials then put district authorities on high alert. According to reports by PTI, a cyclonic storm is likely to hit the coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday. The department said a low-pressure layover south Thailand and its neighbourhood, which is may emerge into the Andaman Sea during the next few hours.

(Image: PTI)