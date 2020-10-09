Andhra Pradesh Govt Issues Permission For Film Shooting; Asks To Follow SOPs & Guidelines

Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday issued orders allowing film shooting in the state. Andhra Pradesh State Film, Television and Theatre Development Corporation (APSFTVTDC) Managing Director Tumma Vijay Reddy said that the government has issued permissions for film shooting with proper guidelines and SOP. All the permissions have been issued in accordance with guidelines and SOP he added.

Reddy said, "The corporation will issue permissions for Shootings in government properties and premises, and the producers and directors should utilise the opportunity."

"Shootings were stopped in the state in the wake of COVID-19. However, the state government has issued permissions for film shooting in the state in accordance with the guidelines and SOP issued by the I&B department of union government on August 21. Those guidelines and SOP should be strictly followed during the shootings," he added.

Speaking further about Andhra Pradesh government's industry-friendly decision, Reddy said the film shooting will resume in the state from August 21 while keeping in mind all the guidelines and SOP issued by the I&B department of Union Government. As per the guidelines issued by the government, all the technicians working on the sets must wear masks. The actors have been given partial exemption from wearing masks while they are shooting. The shooting premises, units and film sets must be sanitized frequently and all the people present on the sets must use hand sanitizers when there is no possibility of washing hands. The guidelines also directed people to maintain a distance of six feet in all possible conditions. Apart from all the SOPs, now a public message about taking precautions against COVID-19 will be exhibited before screening the show, as ell as during the interval.

COVID-19 statistics in Andhra Pradesh

As the COVID-19 cases continue to surge globally, Andhra Pradesh so far has recorded over 7,34,427 positive Coronavirus cases, out of which 6,78,828 have been recovered while 6,086 have died. According to the latest update by MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 5,120 fresh cases, 34 deaths and 6,349 recoveries have been recorded. As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) until October 7, over 8,34,65,975 samples have been tested for COVID-19. On October 7, 11,94,321 samples were tested.

(With ANI inputs)

