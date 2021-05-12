Andrea Jeremiah Completes 14 Days Of COVID Isolation; Compiles List Of Her Learnings

Two weeks back, Master actor Andrea Jeremiah had informed fans that she had tested positive for COVID-19. As she completed 14 days of isolation on May 12, she took to Instagram and shared her experience and also penned some handy tips for people suffering from the virus. She wrote in her note, “Today marks my 14th day and end of isolation. To commemorate this, we made a list for those of you out there who, like me, might be dealing with COVID-19 on your own.” Andrea explained that these apply only for people with mild to moderate symptoms, under home quarantine, and that she and the team had it verified by a doctor. Jeremiah hoped that people found it helpful.

Andrea shares 10 tips for people battling COVID-19

1. If you test positive, stay positive

2. Breathe

3. What you eat/drink is very important

4. Try to get some fresh air daily, whether it’s out on your balcony or terrace

5. Increase your dose of supplements

6. Don’t fill your head with negative news and COVID statistics

7. It’s ok to ask for help/emotional support during your period of isolation, especially if you are living alone

8. Protect those around you. Not just family members but also maids/drivers/ watchmen etc

9. Don’t wait till it’s too late

10. Remember COVID-19 is a global pandemic. It’s not your fault if you contracted it

In her note, she continued that even as she recovered so easily at home, her heart ached to hear about so many young people succumbing to the disease. She added, “And my earnest plea to everyone out there is this- if you are eligible for it, please get vaccinated, that’s the only thing that gives us some amount of protection against the virus.” The Putham Pudhu Kaalai actor also urged people to mask up when they head out, and most importantly, asked them to be kind during these times as everyone's in this together and nobody is safe until everybody is safe.

Andrea Jeremiah's movies and other projects

Master movie, starring Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, Andrea Jeremiah, is written and helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and is bankrolled by Xavier Britto. Interestingly, the movie opened to a great response from the audience within the first week of its release. The film follows the story of Vijay, who plays the role of an alcoholic professor, who is transferred to a juvenile school, where he meets his archnemesis, Bhavani. Andrea has films like Aranmanai 3, Maaligai, and others lined up.

(IMAGE: ANDREA JEREMIAH’S INSTAGRAM)

