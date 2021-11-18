'Annaatthe' BO Collection: Rajinikanth-starrer Nears ₹250 Crore Mark Worldwide In Week 2

The power-packed family entertainer Annaatthe starring superstar Rajinikanth has been dominating theatres not only in Tamil Nadu but worldwide. After crossing major thresholds one week at a time, the film has neared the mark of Rs 250 crore within 14 days. With new data in, the film is on the path of crossing the mark soon, as it shows no sign of slowing down to attract moviegoers to catch the film in theatres.

After facing several setbacks owing to the prevailing situations of the Coronavirus pandemic, the movie was finally released on November 4 across the world. Furthermore, the heavy downpour also adversely affected the movie's box office collection in the initial days of its release. However, the Rajinikanth-starrer was quick to pick up pace as it has now smashed several records and emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year.

Annaatthe box office collection week 2

According to the latest tweet of industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan, the film is nearing the mark of Rs 250 crore Box office collection across the world. By the end of day 7 of the second week, the movie has grossed a total of Rs 228.79 crore. The news comes after it was reported that the film had crossed the mark of Rs 200 crore on its first week at the box office.

#Annaatthe WW Box Office



Week 1 - ₹ 202.47 cr

Week 2

Day 1 - ₹ 4.05 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 4.90 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 6.21 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 7.14 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 1.02 cr

Day 6 - ₹ 1.33 cr

Day 7 - ₹ 1.67 cr

Total - ₹ 228.79 cr#Rajinikanth #KeerthySuresh #Nayanthara — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) November 18, 2021

This is not the only feat achieved by the movie as it has already broken five records since its release:

All-time highest opener of Tamil Nadu Highest opener of 2021 in India Highest Worldwide Indian opener of 2021 All-time highest opening weekend nett of Tamil Nadu Highest-grossing Indian opening weekend of 2021.

More on Rajinikanth-starrer Annaatthe

Directed by Siva, the plot follows the story of the veteran actor who steps into the role of a village head. The movie also depicts the heartwarming yet dynamic relationship between the protagonist and his sister, played by Keerthy Suresh. Along with high octane action sequence, the film also caters to the audience who enjoys family drama.

Renowned actor Nayanthara is paired opposite the superstar while Meena, Khushbu Sundar, Prakash Raj, Jagapathy Babu and others are seen in supporting roles. Produced by Sun Pictures, the movie is written by director Siva along with Savari Muthu, Antony Bhagyaraj and Chandran Pachaimuthu. After the successful theatrical run, the film will reportedly head for a Netflix release.

Image: Twitter/@bookmyshow