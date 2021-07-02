'Annaatthe': Rajinikanth Starrer Gets A Release Date, To Hit Screens On Diwali

Superstar Rajinikanth who is in the US for some medical tests, recently thrilled fans after he announced the release date of his much-anticipated film Annaatthe. The film is slated to hit the screens worldwide this Deepavali. Sun Pictures, which is bankrolling the project, took to Twitter to announce the good news and revealed that the film will release on November 4 this year. “#AnnaattheDeepavali ku ready ah?!,” tweeted Sun Pictures, while sharing a new poster of the film.

Annaatthe gets a release date

Annaatthe, which marks Rajinikanth's first collaboration with the renowned filmmaker Siva, was originally slated to hit the theatres in 2020. However, the project was delayed multiple times due to the novel Coronavirus pandemic, and the superstar's health issues. Some portions of the film got affected owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The production resumed last December only to be cancelled just after two weeks. The shooting in Hyderabad came to an abrupt halt after crew members tested positive for coronavirus. While four crew members tested positive for the virus, Rajinikanth had tested negative. However, the stress had caused fluctuations in his blood pressure level, requiring hospitalisation.

For Annaatthe, the 70-year-old actor shot non-stop for 35 days in the safe confines of a bio-bubble to complete the final leg of the shoot without further delay. Before leaving for the US, the Shivaji actor received his second dose of the coronavirus vaccine in Chennai. His daughter, filmmaker Soundarya Rajinikanth shared a photo of him receiving the vaccine, which was reportedly his second dose.

Meanwhile, earlier, lyricist Vairamuthu took to Twitter to share the summary of his recent phone conversation with the legendary actor Rajinikanth and gave an update on his health. The lyricist informed that Rajinikanth sounded ‘confident and healthy’ on the phone call. Vairamuthu's tweet roughly translated as "Rajini had called me from America. I was happy to know from him that his medical check-up went very well. He sounded confident and healthy. I am sharing this for the benefit of his (Rajinikanth’s) fans."

IMAGE: PTI/SUNPICTURES/Twitter

