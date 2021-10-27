'Annaatthe' Trailer: Rajinikanth Plays A Loving Brother In Upcoming Action Drama; Watch

The official trailer of Rajinikanth's highly-anticipated film, Annaatthe is released on Wednesday. Annaatthe will see the superstar take on a lead role opposite Nayanthara. The new trailer video shows him in a power-packed avatar as the film promises to be an entertaining one packed with action and comedy. The film is set to get a theatrical release on November 4.

The verified Twitter account of Sun Pictures released the trailer on October 27. Many fans and followers are eagerly waiting for the release of the film.

'Annaatthe' trailer unveiled

Annaatthe trailer introduces superstar Rajinikanth as Kaalaiyan, who is a village president devoted to his village folk and family, especially to his sister. Their peaceful existence is disrupted when a villain threatens them and all hell breaks loose, as Kalaiyan seeks revenge.

Rajinikanth was last seen in director AR Murugados's Darbar, which was released in theatres in 2020. Now, the actor is all set to enthral fans on the big screen with Annaatthe. Helmed by Siruthai Siva, the film is backed by Sun Pictures and will release on the special occasion of Diwali. Along with Rajinikanth, the film also stars Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Khushbu and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

The trailer comes several days after the filmmakers released an intriguing teaser on October 9. Earlier, they also released a foot-tapping number from the forthcoming film, titled Saara Kaatrae. Crooned by Sid Sriram and Shreya Ghoshal, its music video is the one fans fell in love with. The video features the two lead characters dancing and having the time of their lives in a field. The chemistry between the two in the MV was undeniable and fans can't wait to see what the duo has n store for them in the film. The meaningful lyrics of the song with penned down by Yugabharathi.

Furthermore, Annaatthe's introduction song, Annaatthe Annaatthe is composed by D Imman and also marks the last song by legendary SP Balasubrahmanyam before his demise. The track thoroughly enthralled fans and featured vibrant colours and melodious beats. Penned by Viveka, the song kept fans glued to their screens.

(Image: @rajinikanth/Facebook)