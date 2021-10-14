Rajinikanth Starrer ‘Annaatthe’ Official Teaser Out; Actor Looks Powerful As Ever | Watch

The official teaser of Rajinikanth's upcoming film is finally here and fans are as excited as ever for the film to release. Annaatthe will see the superstar from the film industry take on a lead role opposite Nayanthara. The teaser sees him in a power-packed avatar and the film promises to be an entertaining one. The film is set to get a theatrical release on November 4.

Rajinikanth is currently gearing up for the release of his next film, Annaatthe. The actor can be seen taking on a powerful role in the film's all-new teaser. It is full of action scenes and promises to be a thrilling ride. The official Twitter account of Sun Pictures released the teaser on October 14, Thursday, and fans wait eagerly for the release of the film.

Watch Annaatthe official teaser here:

The teaser comes days after the makers of the film released a foot-tapping song from the film. The song is a romantic one, titled Saara Kaatrae. It was crooned by Sid Sriram and Shreya Ghoshal and the music video is one fans fell in love with. The video featured the two lead characters dancing and having the time of their lives in a field. The chemistry between the two in the music video was undeniable and fans can't wait to see what the duo has n store for them in the film. The meaningful lyrics of the song with penned down by Yugabharathi.

Listen to Saara Kaatrae here

The first song that the makers of the film dropped was Annaatthe Annaatthe, sung by the late legend, SP Balasubrahmanyam. What made the number even more special was that it was the last song he recorded before he passed away last year. The number thoroughly enthralled fans and featured vibrant colours and melodious beats. Composed by D Imman and penned down by Viveka, the song kept fans glued to their screens. Like several other films in the industry, the Rajinikanth starrer also faced several issues and delays with regard to a release date. However, the film is not set to release on November 4.

Image: Facebook/@rajinikanth