'Anukoni Athidhi' Review: Netizens Say 'last 15 Minutes Worth The Hype'

Anukoni Athidhi is the Telugu dubbed version of the popular Malayalam movie Athiran. Here is the audience review of the movie. Read to know what they said.

Anukoni Athidhi

Image: Still from Anukoni Athidhi trailer


The Malayalam psychological thriller movie Athiran released in 2019 and received much critical acclaim. Popular south Indian actors Fahadh Faasil and Sai Pallavi have essayed the lead roles in this movie. The Telugu dubbed version of Athiran titled Anukoni Athidhi was released on May 28, 2021, on the regional streaming service called Aha Video. The audience has taken to Twitter to express their views and opinions about the film. Here the Anukoni Athidhi review done by the viewers. 

Anukoni Athidhi review 

Netizens rushed to Twitter to review Fahadh Faasil and Sai Pallavi’s film Anukoni Athidhi. One of them went on to write that both the actors have given their best performances and it disheartened them to not watch the film in theatres. Another wrote that the last 15 minutes of the film were ‘worth the hype’ and Fahadh’s performance during the climax of the movie was commendable. One of the netizens also went on to write that Anukoni Athidhi gave them Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘Shutter Island feels’. One of the viewers wrote that this was the ‘best thriller’ they saw in recent times. Check out their views and tweets below. 

More about Anukoni Athidhi 

The plot of this psychological thriller revolves around Dr Nair, a renowned psychologist who visits a mental asylum for inspection. He meets Dr Benjamin, the one who runs the asylum and takes care of the patients there but is not happy with the condition of the place. Dr Nair also learns that one patient named Nithya has been chained and kept isolated from the other patients. After much research, Nair learns that Nithya has been kept here because she was deemed mentally unstable and had killed her family members. But the plot twist sees that another man called Dr Nair comes to visits the asylum and it is revealed that he was the real doctor and not the one who visited before. The imposter was Vinayan, Nithya’s cousin and had come to take her back. 

Anukoni Athidhi cast and other details

Apart from Fahad and Sai Pallavi, other cast members include Atul Kulkarni, Renji Panicker, Sudev Nair, Shanthi Krishna and Surabhi Lakshmi among others. The film is helmed by Vivek and the screenplay is penned by PF Mathews. It is produced by Raju Mathew under the Century Investments banners. 

