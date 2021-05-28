'Anukoni Athidhi' Review: Netizens Say 'last 15 Minutes Worth The Hype'

The Malayalam psychological thriller movie Athiran released in 2019 and received much critical acclaim. Popular south Indian actors Fahadh Faasil and Sai Pallavi have essayed the lead roles in this movie. The Telugu dubbed version of Athiran titled Anukoni Athidhi was released on May 28, 2021, on the regional streaming service called Aha Video. The audience has taken to Twitter to express their views and opinions about the film. Here the Anukoni Athidhi review done by the viewers.

Anukoni Athidhi review

Netizens rushed to Twitter to review Fahadh Faasil and Sai Pallavi’s film Anukoni Athidhi. One of them went on to write that both the actors have given their best performances and it disheartened them to not watch the film in theatres. Another wrote that the last 15 minutes of the film were ‘worth the hype’ and Fahadh’s performance during the climax of the movie was commendable. One of the netizens also went on to write that Anukoni Athidhi gave them Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘Shutter Island feels’. One of the viewers wrote that this was the ‘best thriller’ they saw in recent times. Check out their views and tweets below.

#AnukoniAthidhi



This is an (must watch) For all those who cherish breathtaking psycho - thrillers I really enjoyed this movie This film will stands in one of the best thrillers of south films.



Want to watch ?



Its streaming on #aha pic.twitter.com/2MqgNowdYC — @MANIKANTA_కందకట్ల (@TheMANITWEETS) May 28, 2021

#AnukoniAthidhi Is Mind Blowing Thriller In Recent Days.



Excellent Performances by #FahadhFaasil Sir and @Sai_Pallavi92 Mam.



Unexpected Climax Twist Revealed by @prakashraaj Sir💥💥. Worth Film To Watch.



Streaming on @ahavideoIN pic.twitter.com/xu0eJruvVq — 𝕽𝖆𝖛𝖎 𝕶𝖎𝖗𝖆𝖓™ (@PRAVIKIRAN18) May 28, 2021

Worth watching. Fahad garu and Sai Pallavi performace lu kummesaru antey.



A good thriller to watch.#AnukoniAthidhi https://t.co/hojvUrKknx — ✒ త్రివిక్రమ్ ✍️ (@Harinani_) May 28, 2021

Last 15mins worth hyped Fahad fasil Acting in climax 👌💥#AnukoniAthidhi — Dhfm Tweets (@MB_4005) May 28, 2021

#AnukoniAthidhi Excellent twist and the way movie narrated it shaped up pretty neat and different 3.5/5 — . (@salaamsalaar) May 28, 2021

More about Anukoni Athidhi

The plot of this psychological thriller revolves around Dr Nair, a renowned psychologist who visits a mental asylum for inspection. He meets Dr Benjamin, the one who runs the asylum and takes care of the patients there but is not happy with the condition of the place. Dr Nair also learns that one patient named Nithya has been chained and kept isolated from the other patients. After much research, Nair learns that Nithya has been kept here because she was deemed mentally unstable and had killed her family members. But the plot twist sees that another man called Dr Nair comes to visits the asylum and it is revealed that he was the real doctor and not the one who visited before. The imposter was Vinayan, Nithya’s cousin and had come to take her back.

Anukoni Athidhi cast and other details

Apart from Fahad and Sai Pallavi, other cast members include Atul Kulkarni, Renji Panicker, Sudev Nair, Shanthi Krishna and Surabhi Lakshmi among others. The film is helmed by Vivek and the screenplay is penned by PF Mathews. It is produced by Raju Mathew under the Century Investments banners.

Image: Still from Anukoni Athidhi trailer

