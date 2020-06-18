Anupama Parameswaran Sends Message To All Pet Parents, Alerts Them Of Parvovirus; See Post

Anupama Parameswaran, who has been missing from the social media for a few weeks now, posted a video on Wednesday. In the video, Anupama revealed that she lost her pets Rum and Toddy to parvovirus. "Unfortunately on May 27, we lost Toddy, and on June 8, we lost Rum. They were infected with parvovirus," (sic) said Anupama. She further revealed that her other pet Whisky, a Shih Tzu, too is infected from the virus but is safe and doing better. She also requested all pet parents to take care of their dogs.

Anupama Parameswaran, who has four pets, Rum (Beagle), Whisky (Shih Tzu), Toddy (street dog), and Kunju (cat), recently, lost Rum and Toddy to parvovirus. She posted a video on her social media to alert all pet parents of parvovirus. She also shared important details related to the parvovirus in the same post. Lastly, Anupama Parameswaran said, "And “no” the Virus don’t affect human beings... Take care of your canine buddies.. this can affect vaccinated dogs too ... both rum and toddy were." (sic)

Anupama Parameswaran was last seen in the Telugu remake of Tamil film Ratsasan. The movie, starring Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead, narrates the tale of an aspiring filmmaker, who helps the police force in solving a controversial case involving a psychopath. The Anupama Parameswaran starrer was directed by Ramesh Varma. The movie released in 2019 mostly to positive reviews from critics and audiences.

On the work front, Anupama Parameswaran is gearing up for the release of Shamzu Zayba's Maniyarayile Ashokan. The movie, starring Anupama Parameswaran and Jacob Gregory in the lead, marks her return to Malayalam cinema after three years. She was last seen alongside Dulquer Salmaan in Sathyan Anthikad's Jomonte Suvisheshangal. A few months ago the makers of the upcomer had released the first look poster of the film, amping the expectations of the moviegoers.

The film also features actors like Shine Tom Chacko, Krishna Shankar, Sudheesh, Indrans, Vijayaraghavan, and Shritha Sivadas in pivotal roles. The Anupama Parameshwaran starrer is produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his production banner Wayfarer Films. The forthcoming movie is expected to hit the silver screen soon.

