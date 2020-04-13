Anupama Parameswaran Schools Hacker In An Angry Post For Leaking Morphed Pics Online

South actor Anupama Parameswaran recently made headlines after her Facebook account was hacked. The actor has now gained access to her Facebook profile again. As soon as Anupama Parameswaran could access her account, she made a few clarifications. The diva shared a status informing fans how her account was hacked by some 'idiot'.

See Anupama Parameswaran’s Facebook status here:

The south actor also noticed some unjustified activity on her profile. Speaking of which, Anupama Parmesawaran shared an angry post slamming the person who hacked her profile. The dive expressed her anger saying all the creeps who have time for all this nonsense should first think about their own mother and sister.

Anupama Parameswaran asked the hacker to use their brain to do something productive. The diva found her face morphed on someone else’s picture. In the edited picture, the actor can be seen wearing a crop top and denim. The picture was shared along with a text that said: “swipe up”.

Have a look at Anupama Parameswaran's angry post here:

The actor is currently spending the quarantine period with her dog. The diva's recent hilarious post has made her followers laugh. By sharing a picture with her dog, she explained how her dog is hygienic and she isn't.

Anupama Parameswaran's professional front

On the work front, Anupama Parameswaran rose to fame after her essaying the role of Mary Geroge in her 2015 Malayalam debut movie Premam. The movie also featured Nivin Pauly and Sai Pallavi in pivotal roles. Last year, the diva also made her Kannada debut with the movie Natasarvabhouma opposite Puneeth Rajkumar. Anupama Parameswaran was last seen in the Telugu movie Rakshasudu, which was a remake of the Tamil movie Ratsasan.

