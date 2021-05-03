Anupama Parameswaran Tweets Apology To Pawan Kalyan's Fans After Praising 'Vakeel Saab'

Actor Pawan Kalyan has received positive reviews for his performance in his come back film, Vakeel Saab. Vakeel Saab also became one of the best performing Pawan Kalyan movies as it earned over Rs 32 crores on the first day of its theatrical release. The film continues to gain views after its release on the OTT giant Amazon Prime on April 30, 2021. In order to praise the movie, Anupama Parameswaran recently took to her Twitter handle to share her review of the film. However, the Premam actor received criticism from Pawan Kalyan's fans for her statement. She later tweeted an apology to the actor's fans.

Anupama Parameswaran's review of Vakeel Saab

Anupama Parameswaran shared her view about the film, Vakeel Saab, and wrote, "Watched #vakeelsaabonprime last night on @primeVideoIN. Must say, powerful performances backed by a strong message! @PawanKalyan breaks barriers and makes the story stand out with the 3 leading ladies #nivetha #ananya #anjali @prakashraaj sir, the film is incomplete without you." However, the fans of Pawan Kalyan filled Anupama Parameswaran's Twitter with criticism as she did not pay respect to Pawan Kalyan as she did to Prakash Raj. While a user wrote, "Madam.... Please add sir/ garu to ur words... I hope u got my point.... Anyway thanks for it", while another one wrote, "Hello parameshwara...be in ur limits....Pawan sir is not Younger than U give respect....".

Watched #vakeelsaabonprime last night on @primeVideoIN. Must say, powerful performances backed by a strong message! @PawanKalyan breaks barriers and makes the story stand out with the 3 leading ladiesðŸ’ª #nivetha #ananya #anjali@prakashraaj sir,film is incomplete without youðŸ™Œ pic.twitter.com/EBdlUQCwmt — Anupama Parameswaran (@anupamahere) May 1, 2021

Anupama Parameswaran apologises to Pawan Kalyan's fans

As a result of the trolls, Anupama Parameswaran did not take much time and apologised to Pawan Kalyan's fans. She wrote another tweet in which she said she realised and paid her respect to Pawan Kalyan. The Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi actor wrote, "So sorry guys... just now I realised "@PawanKalyan gaaaru" with all respect and love".

So sorry guys... just now I realised” @PawanKalyan gaaaru “ with all respect and love â¤ï¸ — Anupama Parameswaran (@anupamahere) May 1, 2021

Fans react to Anupama's apology

Twitter users, in return, appreciated Anupama's tweet. A fan of the actor wrote, "I don’t think this is needed Ms. @anupamahere! Your original message has that respect in your appreciation. If anyone commented on it ... that’s their ignorance". Another user called Anupama a 'true soul' as he wrote, "As long as we carry respect within us, it doesn't matter @anupamahere btw you are a true soul....".

I don’t think this is needed Ms. @anupamahere ! Your original message has that respect in your appreciation. If anyone commented on it ... that’s their ignorance. — Sreedhar Janasena (#NewAgePolitics) (@SreedharAdabala) May 1, 2021

As long as we carry respect within us, it doesn't matter @anupamahere btw you are a true soul.... — Prithvi (@Prithvi98030152) May 1, 2021

Promo Image Source: Anupama Parameswaran's Instagram