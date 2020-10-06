Anushka Shetty And Vijay Devarakonda All Set To Join Hands For New Project: Reports

Actor Anushka Shetty is all set to join hands with Vijay Devarakonda for a new project, as per a report published in Hindustan Times. The report further adds that Anushka Shetty confirmed the news while promoting her latest film; however, the actor restrained from spilling any details. The upcoming movie is all set to be directed by a debutante director, claims the report.

Anushka Shetty's next to be confirmed soon?

More so, the report claims that the makers of the film might confirm the news in a few weeks. The report further adds that both the actors gave the film a ‘thumbs-up’ after listening to the script. The movie is expected to release later in 2021. However, the much-anticipated movie's plot details still remain unknown.

Anushka Shetty recently made it to the news, when the actor, just before Nishabdham’s release, made her debut on Twitter. The actor shared a picture of herself and asked fans to follow her for some interesting updates about her movies. Take a look at Anushka Shetty's post:

Hi all Hope you all doing well and keeping safe . Follow me on my official twitter account @MsAnushkaShetty for some interesting updates in the coming days for all of you ! pic.twitter.com/SjsbnOZiRj — Anushka Shetty (@MsAnushkaShetty) September 30, 2020

Anushka and Vijay on the professional front

Anushka is currently having a packed schedule, as the actor has a slew of interesting releases lined up for the year. Anushka was last seen in the much-anticipated film, Nishabdham, with Madhavan and Michael Madsen. Helmed by Hemant Madhukar, Nishabdham follows the story of Sakshi, who is an artist with speech impairment and Anthony who is a celebrity musician, as they come together and what transpires into a beautiful story. The actor will be reportedly seen with Kamal Haasan for an untitled movie.

Meanwhile, Vijay Devarakonda was last seen with Raashi Khanna in World Famous Lover. Starring Vijay, Raashi and Aishwarya Rajesh in the leading roles, the movie narrates the story of Gowtham, who grieves his heartbreak by penning his thoughts in the form of love stories, realising the mistakes made by him in his relationship. Directed and written by Kranthi Madhav, World Famous Lover also stars actors Catherine Tresa, Izabelle Leite, Aditya Jonnawada, Priyadarshi and V. Jayaprakash in prominent roles.

