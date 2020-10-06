Myanmar-India ink project agreement to boost development of Rakhine state

India and Myanmar have inked a project agreement for the up-gradation of Agricultural Mechanization Sub-Station in Rakhine State under the MoU on Rakhine State Development Programme (RSDP). The deal was made during the recent visit of Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane to Myanmar. The objective of the agreement is to address the challenges faced in agricultural productivity by using farm machinery and equipment more effectively, eventually raising the socio-economic status of people in Rakhine state.

Indo-Myanmar cooperation

Under the RSDP, the Government of India has already extended socio-economic development assistance for projects pertaining to health, education, agriculture, and allied activities to Rakhine State through a grant-in-aid of USD 5 million per annum. The country has not only supplied 20,000 humanitarian kits consisting of food items but si also providing library material to schools. India has also contributed to the capacity building efforts by starting the Centre of Excellence in Software Development & Training (CESDT) in the Rakhine state. The idea to establish a liaison office in Nay Pyi Taw was conceived during the State Visit of Ram Nath Kovind in December 2018 and with its formal inauguration, the first-ever India embassy has been established in Nay Pyi Taw.

During their visit, Shringla and Naravane presented 3000 vials of Remdesivir to the State Counsellor signifying India’s commitment to assist Myanmar in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to that, India has also provided debt service relief to the state for the period up to December 31, 2020. In a bid to boost trade in the region, an import order of 1.5 lakh tonnes of Urad (Vigna mungo) from Myanmar was also announced. Lastly, India has announced a grant of USD 2 million for the construction of the border haat bridge at Byanyu/Sarsichauk in Chin State that will provide increased economic connectivity between Mizoram and Myanmar.

(Image: Twitter / IndiainMyanmar)