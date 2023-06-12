AR Rahman's Daughter Khatija Rahman To Debut As Music Composer For Tamil Film Minmini

Khatija Rahman, the daughter of the renowned composer AR Rahman, is all set to make her debut as a music composer in the upcoming film Minmini directed by Halitha Shameem. The director took to her Twitter handle on Monday to share this delightful announcement with fans, accompanied by a picture from their composing session.

In the photo, Khatija can be seen elegantly dressed in a pink ensemble, while Halitha dons a blue kurta. Sharing her enthusiasm, Halitha's tweet expressed her delight in working with the exceptional talent of Khatija Rahman for Minmini. She highlighted Khatija's prowess not only as a euphonious singer but also as a brilliant music composer. With this collaboration, audiences can anticipate the creation of some phenomenal music for the film.

(Screenshot of Halitha Shameem's tweet)

More about Minmini

(Halitha Shameem announced the wrap of Minmini on July 1 | Image: Halitha Shamee/Instagram)

The star cast of Minmini features Esther Anil, Gaurav Kalai, and Pravin Kishore in the lead roles. The director of the film, Halitha Shameem, has gained recognition for her Tamil film Sillu Karupatti, which consists of heartwarming stories exploring themes of love, relationships, class differences, and camaraderie. She also helmed the film Aelay in 2021.

Halitha recently shared that Minmini took a span of seven years to complete filming. This decision was made to allow the protagonists, who were child actors at the beginning, to grow up naturally before capturing the remaining scenes. Notably, the director intentionally refrained from using any computer graphics to represent the changes in the characters' appearances.

Minmini is a coming-of-age movie that delves into the experiences of two young individuals grappling with survivor's guilt. The film has completed shooting in the picturesque locations of Ooty and Ladakh and is currently in the post-production phase.

In terms of Khatija Rahman's career, she made her playback singing debut in the 2010 sci-fi action film Enthiran, lending her voice to the title track in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu. This remarkable achievement involved collaborating with musical legends such as her father, A. R. Rahman, and S. P. Balasubrahmanyam.