AR Rahman’s daughter, Khatija Rahman, who recently announced her engagement with Riyasdeen Riyan on social media, has now been married.

The music maestro revealed the same via his official social media handle and garnered immense love and blessings for the newlywed couple.

AR Rahman’s daughter gets married

AR Rahman recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a blissful family picture from his daughter’s wedding ceremony in which he can be seen posing with his wife, kids, and the newly-wed couple. The musician looks elegant in a shimmery maroon coloured sherwani while his daughter and son-in-law dazzle in white outfits. The photo also gave a glimpse of how AR Rahman and his family remembered his late mother by keeping a picture of the latter on stage.

In the caption, he extended his blessings to the newlywed couple and penned a note of gratitude in advance for all the wishes and blessings coming their way. The caption read, “May the Almighty bless the couple .. thanking you in advance for your good wishes and love.’ (sic)

On the other hand, AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija also posted a picture of her and her husband on Instagram with a heartfelt note depicting her happiness in getting married. The caption read, “The most awaited day in my life. Married to my man @riyasdeenriyan. Costume conceptualized and styled by @officialshrutiagarwal Costume Assiatant- Kriti Baid @kritibaid_19 Costume Intern - Trishka Khanna Sanchita Tawde https://instagram.com/trishkaaaa_khannaaa?igshid=YTM0ZjI4ZDI= https://instagram.com/sanchitaxx?igshid=YTM0ZjI4ZDI=. Make up by @kalwon_beauty” (sic)

The couple received numerous blessings from celebrity artists namely Shreya Ghoshal, Neeti Mohan, and many more along with several fans showering love on them. They congratulated the couple and extended their heartwarming wishes to them. Take a look-

Music legend AR Rahman's daughter took to Instagram in January 2022 and announced her engagement with audio engineer Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed. She posted a picture collage that featured her from the intimate event. She also penned a note introducing her fiance.

She captioned the post, "With the blessings of the Almighty I’m happy to announce to you all my engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed @riyasdeenriyan, an aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer. The engagement happened on 29th December, my birthday in the presence of close family and loved ones. #KhatijaRahmanEngagementWithRiyasdeen #ThankYou." (sic) Take a look at what she posted-

Image: Instagram/@khatija.rahman/PTI