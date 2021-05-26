AR Rahman On Legendary Singer P Susheela's Reaction To 99 Songs' Release; 'It Was Epic'

Recently, AR Rahman took to his official Twitter handle and had a virtual conversation with 99 Songs helmer, Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy. During his chat, the renowned singer and music composer revealed the one reaction that has made him feel successful. He revealed how legendary singer, P Susheela reacted to the release of 99 Songs. He stated that P Susheela almost asked him to make a biopic on her

AR Rahman's latest movie 99 Songs reviewed by P Susheela

During the virtual chat, AR Rahman revealed that P Susheela texted her asking, "How are you?" So he called her and asked her if she watched his movie, 99 Songs. Rahman informed her that the film is available on Netflix and she asked him what is it. Rahman continued that P Susheela's brother came in and told him to show P Susheela the Telugu version of the film. She called him back and said in her own way, "This is very good" and further added, "I want my story to come out like this. Will you help me out?".

Rahman said that 'it was epic" and he was like ''wow!". Rahman continued that P Susheela is one of the legends that no one can ever match, who has sung thousands of songs and seen over seven decades of filmmakers. Rahman revealed P Susheela is one of his favourites and it was "lovely to hear her generation responding to 99 Songs".

In conversation with Vishwesh, the award-winning singer and composer also said that he felt nervous about the film after it was released. He revealed that he thought people will "walk-off" but they did not, so he thought "people liked it". He called 99 Songs the first baby that cannot be replicated. He also reflected on the sacrifices the team on the project made as they worked on it like a "big-budgeted film".

99 Songs is helmed by Vishwesh and features Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas in the lead roles. Manisha Koirala, Lisa Ray, Ranjit Barot, and Rahul Ram can also be seen in pivotal roles. The film depicts the singer's journey through life where he pursues his dream as well as true love which follows him. Furthermore, the list of AR Rahman's movies and songs includes Dil Bechara, Cheliya, Tathastu, OK Jaanu, and many more.

IMAGE: AR RAHMAN'S INSTAGRAM

