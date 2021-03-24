AR Rahman Releases '99 Songs' Credit List Through Malaysia-based Fan Page; See Picture

Music maestro AR Rahman recently took to social media to share a few updates on his upcoming film, 99 Songs. He posted a picture from a recent Zoom call meting and announced that the complete list of artists involved in the project has been released after much anticipation. The musician also specified through the caption that the credit list is only applicable to the Tamil version of 99 Songs. His fans have flooded the comments section of the post with compliments as they have been eagerly waiting to experience AR Rahman’s work in the film.

Indian musician AR Rahman recently took to social media to update his fans on the music of his upcoming film, 99 Songs. He posted a picture of the Zoom call meeting which was organized to launch the official credit list for the Tamil version of the film. The announcement was made through AR Rahman’s official Instagram and the credit list was put forth through his official fan page from Malaysia.

In the Instagram post shared by AR Rahman, he is seen speaking with his 99 Songs team, which includes artists like Saran Narayanan and Sangeetha, amongst others. The entire team is seen posing for the virtual picture while AR Rahman is clicking the picture through his phone.

In the caption for the post, he has mentioned that his Malaysian fan page has announced the entire credit list for 99 Songs Tamil. He has also mentioned a series of production partners and the cast and crew of the film, including actors Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas. Have a look at the post on AR Rahman’s Instagram here.

In the credit list released by Rahmaniac Malaysia Official, a series of celebrated musicians have been mentioned. The list includes fourteen songs and a bunch of famous artists like Benny Dayal, Vijay Yesudas, AR Rahman, and Madhan Karky, amongst others. Have a look at the list released on the official fan page here.

In the comments section of the post, a series of people have mentioned how eagerly they have been waiting for the upcoming album. A few people have wished him luck for the film and the songs while a few others have used a few emoticons to express their thoughts. Have a look.

Image Courtesy: AR Rahman Instagram

