Celebrities are very active when it comes to following social media trends. From acing the 'Kalavathi' challenge to grooving on to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava, the stars have done it all. Recently, a new trend has taken the internet by storm.

'Thalapathy' Vijay and Pooja Hegde starrer Beast is among the highly-anticipated films of the year. The film's single track 'Arabic Kuthu' has garnered a lot of attention.

Arabic Kuthu became a massive hit within a few hours of its release. Social media is currently buzzing with artists dancing their hearts out for the peppy track. A lot of celebrities including Samantha Ruth Prabhu hopped on to the trend. The latest entry in the list is south diva Keerthy Suresh, who grooved to the energetic beats of Vijay's Arabic Kuthu.

Keerthy Suresh hops on to the Arabic Kuthu trend

On Sunday, actor Keerthy Suresh took to her Instagram handle and shared a video where the Rang De actor is seen flaunting her dance moves for Vijay's Arabic Kuthu. In the video, Keerthy is seen donned in a traditional yellow-coloured outfit. Sharing the post, the actor captioned the post as "Might be the last to the party, but never the least when it comes to #arabickuthu 😎

#ThalapathyVijay @sunpictures @nelsondilipkumar@anirudhofficial @hegdepooja @akshitha.subramanian"

Take a look at her post:

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans lauded the actor's energetic dance moves and they flooded the comments section with fire and heart emoticons. Earlier, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a video of her grooving to Arabic Kuthu.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu dances her heart out on Arabic Kuthu

A few days ago, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared the video where she was seen wearing a denim jacket over a grey crop top paired with ripped black jeans. She enthusiastically carried out the peppy dance steps of the track. She shared the video with the caption, ''Just another late night flight … NOT!! Rhythm for tonight be #HalamithiHabibo This song is beyond lit #Beast''

Take a look at the video:

Arabic Kuthu has been composed and sung by Anirudh, along with Jonita Gandhi. The lyrics are penned by actor Sivakarthikeyan. The song has already crossed 135 million views on YouTube.The Vijay-Pooja Hegde starrer is slated to release on April 14, 2022.

Image: Instagram@keerthysureshofficial