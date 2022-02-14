Thalapathy Vijay is all set for the release of his upcoming film Beast, in which he will take on a pivotal role alongside Pooja Hegde. The first song from the film titled Arabic Kuthu has been a much-awaited release and the makers recently released a teaser of the number. On the occasion of Valentine's Day 2022, January 14, the song was released and fans' excitement knew no bounds.

Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Arabic Kuthu out

Arabic Kuthu is a foot-tapping number that sees Vijay and Pooja Hegde set the dance floor on fire. The duo matches steps on the newly released song and fans are all praises for them. The leading duo also showcases some dazzling and glamourous outfits, taking the music video to the next level.

Watch music video of Arabic Kuthu here

Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures, Beast will mark Vijay's 65th film in the industry. The movie will also be Pooja Hegde's first Tamil film in the last nine years and fans are excited about seeing the much-loved actors sharing the screen in the upcoming movie. As Hegde earlier wrapped up the shoot for the film, she mentioned it had been an 'absolute pleasure' to work on the sets of the movie. She also promised the film would be an entertaining watch as she said, "It's been great working for Beast and an absolute pleasure to be on the set. We have laughed so much making the film and I hope you laugh as well. It's going to be a typical Nelson-style and Vijay Sir-style entertainer. It's been great to be on the set because everyone was just lively. It was like a vacation while shooting for the film. Sadly, today's my last day for Beast. It's a shoot wrap for my portion. So, see you in the theatres."

Image: Instagram/@sunpictures