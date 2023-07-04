Are Pawan Kalyan And His Third Wife Anna Lezhnova Heading For A Separation?

Speculations are rife on social media about rumours of a potential rift between Pawan Kalyan and his third wife, Anna Lezhnova. According to the latest reports, the couple is reportedly heading for a separation. However, no official confirmation has been made yet.

What's cooking?

Pawan Kalyan's third wife Anna Lezhnova has reportedly relocated back to Russia with her children. The Telugu star, on the other hand, is in contact with her and the family over phone and video calls. As rumours continue to circulate about the alleged separation and impending divorce between the couple, neither the actor nor his family has issued an official statement to address the speculations. They have been together for a decade now.

(Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhnova are reportedly heading for divorce | Image: Twitter)

Who said what?

The rumours of the couple's alleged separation have gained momentum due to Anna Lezhnova's noticeable absence from several family functions, which she had previously attended. She was absent at Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's engagement ceremony, Pawan Kalyan's political yagam, and the naming ceremony of Ram Charan and Upasana Kamieni's daughter. Her absence fueled speculation about the state of their relationship.

(Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhnova are reportedly separating after 10 years of marriage | Image: Twitter)

Despite Pawan Kalyan's efforts to keep his family and children away from the public eye and media scrutiny, his personal life often attracts attention. His romance with Anna blossomed during the filming of the Telugu movie Teen Maar, a remake of the Bollywood film Love Aaj Kal.

They exchanged wedding vows in December 2013, and share two children Polena Anjana Pawanova and Mark Shankar Pawanovich.

Meanwhile...

Before Anna Lezhnova, Pawan Kalyan was married to Nandini. However, he was rumoured to be in live-in relationship with actress Renu after falling in love with her on the sets of Badri and Johnny. In 2008, he divorced Nandini and wed Renu in 2009. The couple had two children together, Akira Nandan and Aadhya. Their marriage came to an end in 2012. The actor then entered his third marriage in 2013.