Pawan Kalyan Makes A Grand Entry To Instagram

As promised, Pawan Kalyan has officially joined Instagram today (July 4) after his brother Nagendra Babu created anticipation among fans without revealing the date. Nagendra Babu posted a shadowy image of the star on the photo-sharing app, teasing, "Prepare for the arrival of power."

3 things you need to know

Pawan Kalyan is an active Twitter user.

The superstar boasts an impressive 5.3 million followers on Twitter.

He is currently occupied with the filming of Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

What was Pawan Kalyan's inaugural post?

At the time of writing, the superstar has not shared any posts yet, but he has already amassed an impressive 617K followers on Instagram. Pawan Kalyan has shared the same picture as on Twitter, featuring him in a white shirt, exuding an intense aura. In his Telugu bio, he loosely translates the phrase "Go ahead and choose. Jai Hindi!"

(A screengrab of Pawan Kalyan's Instagram account | Image: Pawan Kalyan/Instagram)

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan has a staggering 5.3 million followers on Twitter and primarily utilizes the platform to share movie updates and express his political thoughts.

What did Nagendra Babu share about Pawan Kalyan's Instagram debut?

After tantalizing fans with the news of Pawan Kalyan's Instagram debut, Nagendra Babu has now posted on his Instagram stories, providing a link to Pawan Kalyan's photo-sharing account. Check out the post below:

(A screengrab from Nagendra Babu's Instagram Stories | Image: Nagendra Babu/Instagram)

Pawan Kalyan busy with Ustaad Bhagat Singh and other exciting projects

The superstar has been occupied with his forthcoming ventures, namely OG, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, and BRO. Recently, the makers of OG announced the inclusion of acclaimed actor Emraan Hashmi, who will reportedly be pitted against Pawan Kalyan. In BRO, Pawan Kalyan will share the screen with his nephew Sai Dharam Tej. The movie is scheduled for release on July 28 this year, while Ustaad Bhagat Singh and OG are slated for release next year.