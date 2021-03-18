Armaan Malik's Butta Bomma Bags The Mirchi Music Award; Tiger Shroff Congratulates Him

Armaan Malik added another accomplishment to his name after winning the Mirchi Music Award for the most ‘Viral Song of the Decade’ in Telugu. The 25-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the exciting news with his fans with a heartfelt caption dedicated to the people who supported him. Fans and celebrities alike showered wishes for the singer in the comments section.

Armaan Malik's Butta Bomma

The singer-songwriter shared pictures of him holding his recently attained award and smiling widely at the camera. He wrote a sweet caption after announcing that his song Butta Bomma won the most 'Viral Song of the Decade' in Telugu in the Mirchi Music Award (South). Thanking the people responsible for the making of the song, Armaan tagged Thaman S, Ramajogaiah Sastry, Allu Arjun in his post. Lastly, the young singer dedicated the award to his mother who always encouraged him to sing regional songs. Tagging his mother, Armaan wrote 'Love you and all your hard work paid off'.

Netizens and celebrities congratulate Armaan Malik

Fans of Armaan Malik were pretty stoked for the singer after bagging a huge achievement. Actor Tiger Shroff congratulated the singer for his award in the comment section like several other media personalities. Many fans wrote in the comments about how deserving Armaan was to receive this award. The comment section was flooded with well wishes and love for the singer.

Pic Credit: Armaaan Malik Instagram.

Butta Bomma video

Upon its release, the regional song had quickly become a global hit. The song became a viral hit on social media apps like Instagram which contributed to its success. The viral dance to the video reached across the globe with cricketer David Warner shaking his leg to the song with his wife. Written by Ramajogayya Sastry and composed by Thaman S, Butta Bomma video featured Allu Arjun.

A look at Armaan Malik's songs

Singing and writing songs in multiple Indian languages, Armaan Malik's songs managed to make their way into the hearts of many young listeners due to his sweet and melodious voice. Given the title of the 'Prince of romance', Armaan's songs like Chale Aa Na, Bol Do Na Zara, Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon, and Jab Tak contributed to his success in the music industry. The singer has also released several songs in English that have topped the Billboard list.

