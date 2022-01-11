Artistes' body in Bengal forms new committee

Kolkata, Jan 10 (PTI) West Bengal Motion Picture Artists' Forum, the only representative body of the artistes in films and TV soaps in the state, has formed a new committee of office-bearers appointing veteran actor Ranjit Mallick as its president and Bengali film hero Jeet as the working president.

Legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee was the president in the past and superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee was the working president of the committee.

The new appointments were announced on Sunday evening.

"In view of the COVID situation we decided against any gathering this year and asked for names of panel office-bearers from forum members and this was the only panel submitted which was unanimously seconded by all the members," Diganta Bagchi, a joint secretary of the new committee, said.

Actors Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Sumanta Mukherjee, Koushik Sen, Aparajita Auddy and Bharat Kaul have been nominated as vice-presidents.

Seasoned actor Shantilal Mukherjee was nominated as the general secretary, while actor Ankush Hazra was one of the two new joint secretaries.

Actor Abir Chatterjee was among the seven members of the new executive council.

The committee will continue to work cohesively to promote the interest of the stakeholders in the industry during the COVID period which has forced the artistes to face serious challenges and situations, Bagchi added. PTI SUS KK KK

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)