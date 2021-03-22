As Dhanush Shares Karnan Teaser Update, Here's A Look At Karnan's Release Date And Cast

Dhanush's Karnan is his upcoming Tamil-language action drama movie. Ahead of its release, the actor has recently shared an update on Karnan teaser. As fans await Karnan's release date, they are equally excited about the movie's teaser release tomorrow.

When will Dhanush's Karnan's teaser be revealed?

Dhanush has tweeted that the teaser will be launched at 7:01 PM tomorrow. The actor had earlier released multiple posters and songs. He has has now released another new poster with this teaser launch time.

Karnan's release date, cast and other details

Karnan is expected to be released and streamed on Amazon Prime on April 9, 2021. It is an Indian Tamil-language action drama film directed by Mari Selvaraj. The film will feature Dhanush, Lal Paul, Natarajan Subramaniam, Yogi Babu, Rajisha Vijayan, and Gouri G in pivotal roles. This movie will serve as Rajisha Vijayan's debut movie. Here are the movie's posters that have been released so far.

Dhanush's Asuran's feat at 67th National Film Awards

Fans are visibly excited about the movie's release and were also seen congratulating him. With Dhanush's Asuran bagging the Best Film award at 67th National Film Awards, the actor was also awarded the Best Actor award for his performance in the movie. Dhanush's Asuran is a movie that talks about casteism via a farmer's conflicts with landlords. Considering this recent feat, fans are looking forward to Karnan release date even more:

ipavum solran indha padathala fl songs onume expectation fill panala but posters la bangama irukuðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥

Waiting for the teaser sir #Karnan ðŸ’ — ChillBoyVinayðŸ˜Ž (@Iamlegend102) March 22, 2021

Wishing 3rd national award for this film sir . — Sathish krishnan (@dancersatz) March 22, 2021

