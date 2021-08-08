As Fahadh Faasil Turns 39, Dulquer Salmaan Wishes Friend 'Shanu' In Special B'day Post

As Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil turned 39, he received warm wishes from all his fans, his wife Nazriya Nazim, as well as his close friends in the industry including Prithviraj Sukumaran and Dulquer Salmaan among others. On this special day, his childhood friend Salmaan, who lovingly calls him 'Shanu', took to his Instagram account and posted a picture with Fahadh wherein he wrote a heartfelt message further urging the duo to 'take more pictures' together. "Wishing you the happiest of birthdays Shanu !! We really need to take more photos together. You’ve had an incredible year with amazing films and performances and we watch you shine with pride and love !! Keep scaling greater heights and we wish you and nachu the best of health and happiness !!" his caption read.



Wishes pour in on Fahadh Faasil's birthday

Apart from Salmaan, actors like Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manjima Mohan, director Lokesh Kanagaraj as well as his wife Nazriya Nazim have poured in beautiful messages for Fahadh.

Prithviraj, who has been busy shooting for Bro Daddy in Hyderabad took to his Instagram account as he celebrated his friend and co-actors birthday. He wrote, "Happy birthday Shanu! May you continue to discover your craft and be as awesome an artist as you are forever! #fahadfazil (sic).” The actors have previously worked together in films like Kalyanam and Mayflower.

Fahadh's wife, Nazriya Nazim also shared a cool selfie with him as she penned down a special birthday post. "Happy birthday to the man who likes to always be in out of focus ! Hope all ur dreams come true Shanu ! To the most kind one I know ..Happy happy birthday."

Director of his upcoming Kamal Hassan starrer Vikram, Lokesh Kanagaraj also revealed his first look from the film on his birthday and wrote, " Wishing you a wonderful birthday and a fantastic year ahead #FahadhFaasil." The south actor has joined the sets of the Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer in which, he will play a pivotal role. The team is currently shooting for the film in Chennai.

After the release of his highly successful movie Malik, Fahadh Faasil has an interesting string of movies lined up for release this year and in 2022. Apart from Vikram, he will be seen in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa, the first part of which is set to hit screens this Christmas 2021.

(IMAGE- FAHADH FAASIL-INSTA/ DQSALMAAN-INSTA)

