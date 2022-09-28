As Ram Charan Clocks 15 Years In Film Industry; Dad Chiranjeevi Says 'proud Of You My Boy'

Ram Charan has officially completed 15 years in the entertainment industry, establishing himself as one of the most bankable stars across India. Ram, who made his debut with the 2007 film Chirutha, went on to showcase his acting mettle in films like Magadheera, Rangasthalam, Naayak, Dhruva as well as RRR among others.

Celebrating the actor's milestone, his superstar father Chiranjeevi penned a heartfelt note on social media. Chiranjeevi mentioned he was amazed by Ram Charan's evolution as an actor and wished him 'greater heights and glory' in the future.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Wednesday, September 28, Chiranjeevi shared a glimpse of him alongside the RRR star and wrote, "On reaching the 15 years milestone, fondly reflecting on @AlwaysRamCharan‘s journey in films. It is heartening how he has evolved as an Actor from #Chirutha to #Magadheera to #Rangasthalam to #RRR ..and now to #RC15 with Director Shankar."

In another tweet, he continued, "Supremely pleased at his passion, body of work, dedication and his innate urge to excel at what he does. Proud of you my boy! Here’s to greater heights and greater glories that await you! Go for it! May the Force be with you!"

It is heartening how he has evolved as an Actor from #Chirutha to #Magadheera to #Rangasthalam to #RRR ..and now to #RC15 with Director Shankar

Following his extremely successful collaboration with SS Rajamaouli in RRR, Ram Charan is now gearing up for the tentatively titled RC 15 with director Shankar. The movie will feature Kiara Advani as the leading lady, with director-actor SJ Suryah also being added to the cast.

On the other hand, Chiranjeevi will be seen in the crime-drama film Godfather, which is slated to release on October 5. It also stars Nayanthara and Satya Dev in pivotal roles. Apart from this, Chiranjeevi has Meher Ramesh's Bhola Shankar alongside Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia in the pipeline. He was last seen in Koratala Siva’s Acharya.

