As Samantha-Chaitanya Announce Separation, Here's A Look At Their Relationship Timeline

Samantha Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya took to their social media handles to announce their separation with a letter penned to their fans asking for privacy and support in the tumultuous stage of their life. The announcement put an end to the weeks of divorce rumour mills that started after Prabhu removed the surname 'Akkineni' from her Instagram handle. While the couple called it quits to their four years of marriage, they maintained having a special bond with each other after being best friends for over a decade.

As the couple announced their separation ending their four years of marriage, take a look at their 10-year-long whimsical romance starting out as co-stars and best friends.

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya relationship timeline

The duo entered each other's life as co-stars in the 2010 romance drama Ye Maaya Chesave which was thoroughly enjoyed by the fans. They were quick to bond and become close friends. According to a report from Asianet News, the two were dating other people before becoming single in 2013. While their fans hoped for them to be a couple for the longest time, it was in 2015 that the rumours picked up pace after Chaitanya called Samantha 'paapa' in an Instagram post.

In 2016, rumours about them dating and planning their wedding surfaced. In 2017 on January 30, the couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony followed by their wedding in Goa on 7 October 2017. However, like every couple, they went through a rough patch before officially tying the knot as Samantha recounted in a chat show Famously Filmfare saying, "It took us eight years to be at the same point. Because there were times when I really liked him and he was not in that space."

Since then, the duo has not stopped flaunting their love for each other on social media. Throughout the years, the duo treated fans with several adorable pictures. Samantha also treated fans with a picture of them together with the caption, 'Got lucky with this one @chayakkineni ❤️❤️❤️ #vdaymush For those of you asking for more pics of the both of us, the next scheduled date is Christmas 😉.. Approvals pending for birthdays, anniversary etc etc.''

Throughout their four years of marriage, the actors were subjected to questions about their plans to have kids together. On several occasions, Samantha was quick to wittily put an end to the speculations and asked her fans to respect their private lives. The couple shares a pitbull named Saasha who is often featured on their timeline.

Samantha-Chaitanya divorce

The divorce rumours surfaced after Prabhu changed her Instagram handle name. Adding fuel to the suspicion, she was also reported absent from several important events of Chaitanya's career namely the Laal Singh Chaddha dinner party and the Love Story success party. On October 2, Samantha Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya confirmed their separation via an emotional Instagram post.

Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl