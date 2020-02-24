Assam Filmmaker Kenny Basumatary Raises ₹10 Lakh Through Crowdfunding For Local Utpaat

Kenny Basumatary, an Assamese filmmaker is hitting the headlines on the internet. He recently launched a campaign of crowdfunding to cover the release and post-production costs of his next film Local Utpaat. Till now, the innovative filmmaker has raised a total of ₹10 Lakh.

Also Read | ABSU Urges Centre, Assam Govt To Release Ranjan Daimary

He took to social media to break this news. The filmmaker from Assam posted a photo on Instagram in which he has shared all the details of the crowdfunding. He has thanked his contributors for helping him achieve his target. He thanked his 1,270 contributors in the caption that helped him cross the target of fund collection that will be used in the release of the film.

Also Read | Assam Govt Primary Schools For Islamic Religious Studies To Drop Word 'maktab'

After thanking his contributors, he extended his heartfelt greetings to thank the people in Assamese. He also said that he will be releasing the first song from the film very soon. He also announced that the film will be releasing on September 4, 2020. According to his Instagram profile, ₹7,79,624 were collected 2 days ago.

Also Read | Panel On Assam Accord To Formally Submit Report To State Govt On Feb 25: Senior Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

The filmmaker’s YouTube channel, ‘Heavy Budget’ has been getting a good number of viewers. Kenny Basumatary’s Local Utpaat is expected to be a complete laugh riot. His three films, Local Kung-Fu part 1 and 2, Suspended Inspector Boro have tickled the funny bone of the audience. People liked his unique style of filmmaking and also enjoyed it.

Also Read | Assam NRC Coordinator Writes Letter To DC, DRCR Over 'ineligible People' In The NRC List

On the crowdfunding website, he explained the reasons behind crowdfunding. He said that since the decline of the industry around the mid-2000s, only 3-4 films and the recent megahits of the last two years have done well while rest of the films have not even managed to recover the budget. He further said that the primary reason behind this is lack of theatres. He said that they only get around 40-60 screens making it difficult to earn money. He also said that there is another reason for the crowdfunding that it is very difficult to find the financiers who will invest in a film without interfering in casting, scripting, etc.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.