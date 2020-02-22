Assam NRC Coordinator Writes Letter To DC, DRCR Over 'ineligible People' In The NRC List

The Assam NRC Coordinator has written a letter to Registrars of Citizen Registration of all districts, asking them to share details of people who were ineligible for citizenship but were included in the final NRC. The letter which is written by Hitesh Dev Sarma states, "You are requested to share details of such persons who are ineligible for inclusion in NRC but were included".

Read: CPI(M) claims specific Assam NRC motive to CAB's passage, makes big allegation

"With respect to the subject cited above and the correspondences under reference, it has come to the knowledge of the undersigned that after publication of final NRC on 31st August 2019, few names of ineligible persons are found present in the final NRC, particularly who are DV, DF, PFT, DVD, DFD, PFTD," the letter read. " "For the purpose of collection of details of such persons, the same Webform shall be shared with the DPSs. You are requested to note that this matter is of utmost importance as the details received from your end have to be reported to the Registrar General of India urgently, therefore, requested to send the details within tomorrow (20, Feb 2020) positively," it read.

Read: CPI MP Binoy Viswam writes to HM Amit Shah over the vanishing of Assam NRC list

Assam NRC list goes offline

Recently the data of the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was made offline from its official website due to the non-renewal of the contract with the IT firm Wipro, prompting the Opposition Congress to doubt it as a 'malafide act'. The detailed file of exclusion and inclusion of bonafide Indian citizens in the NRC was uploaded on its official website.

"The cloud service for the huge set of data was provided by Wipro and their contract was till October 19 last year. However, this was not renewed by the earlier co-coordinator (Prateek Hajela). So, the data got offline from December 15 after it was suspended by Wipro. I assumed charge on December 24," NRC state co-ordinator Hitesh Dev Sarma told news agency PTI.

Read: Assam NRC data: Wipro says IT services contract not renewed after October 2019

Assam NRC

The Assam government back in August 2019 had released its final NRC list. A total of 3.29 crore people had applied for the NRC, with just over 3.11 crore making it to the final list. This meant that just over 19 lakh names were excluded, including those who had not made their submissions. Those whose names were not yet in the NRC have a number of recourses available to them, including the High Courts and the Supreme Court, with the Foreigners Tribunal (FS) being the only agency that can deem someone a foreigner.

Read: Assam NRC data: Wipro says IT services contract not renewed after October 2019

(With Agency Inputs)