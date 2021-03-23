'Asuran' Release Date In India: When Did The National Film Award Winner Release?

Vetrimaaran's Tamil periodical drama Asuran starring Dhanush and Manju Warrier in the lead roles recently bagged two awards at the 67th National Film Awards. The movie had garnered a lot of rave reviews from the audience post its release and was a box office success. Other than the script, the viewers were also impressed by Dhanush's acting chops and the film was deemed to be one of his career's best performance. Scroll on to find when did Asuran release in India.

Asuran release date in India

The movie released on October 4, 2019, in India. Asuran was one of the ten movies that were screened at the 78th Golden Globes Awards, 2021 under the Best Foreign film category. It was also screened at the National Film Festival in Goa and was selected to be one of the movies that belong to the Indian Panorama section for the year 2020. The film also has a total rating of 8.5 stars out of 10 on IMDb that is rated by over 11 thousand viewers.

About Asuran plot

The story of Asuran is heavily inspired by the real-life 1968 Kilvenmani massacre. The plot of the Asuran is about a farmer from an underprivileged caste whose teenage son kills a rich, upper-caste landlord. How the farmer, a loving father tries to save his son and his family forms the rest of the story. Other than Dhanush and Manju Warrier, the film also stars Ken Karunas, Aadukalam Naren and Prakash Raj among others in pivotal roles.

Asuran's 67th National Film Awards win

Asuran emerged as a big winner at the 67th National Film Awards that were announced on Monday, March 22. Dhanush bagged the Best Actor Award for his powerful performance as Sivasami and the movie also won the National award for The Best Tamil Feature Film.

Dhanush took to his Twitter to announce the news with his fans and shared his feeling about Asuran winning two National Film awards. In his statement, he shared that while winning one National award is a dream, winning two is a form of a blessing. The actor also thanked his parents, Asuran director Vetrimaaran for his character Sivasami and the entire cast and crew of the film for the support. He ended his long statement by thanking his fans for all the love they shower upon up and shared that it is his fans, unconditional love, and support that keeps him going.

Fans of the actor were elated to hear the news and reassured the actor that he deserved to win the award for Asuran. Read some of the fan reactions below:

Congrats D♥ï¸♥ï¸♥ï¸♥ï¸ — Karthick Shivaraman™ (@iskarthi_) March 23, 2021

Thalaivaa ðŸ˜ðŸ”¥ I'm really proud of ur fan thalaivaa always love you so much thalaivaa ðŸ™



Engalukaga neenga evlo than sathichu engala inum neriya santhoshathula kondu povinga theriyala ðŸ˜ðŸ™



Sagum varai un rasigan thalaivaa

4 national award vangitinga



Next #Karnan than ðŸ˜Ž pic.twitter.com/wGgutym50x — Dhanush Saravana ðŸ˜Ž (@Dhanush_Saravan) March 23, 2021

Only actor after Kamal Haasan to win best actor national award multiple times ðŸ‘ðŸ‘

Congrats onbehalf of all Thalapathy Vijay fans#Master #Asuran pic.twitter.com/9xbx7ZnH44 — Master Kay ²â¸ Ê¸áµ‰áµƒÊ³Ë¢ áµ’á¶ áµ›â±Ê²áµƒÊ¸â±Ë¢áµ (@Swamy688) March 23, 2021

On the work front, Dhanush is currently gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated movie Karnan which is set to hit the theatres on April 9, 2021.

(Promo Image Source: Dhanush FP Instagram)