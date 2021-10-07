'Avijatrik': Madhur Bhandarkar's First Bengali Movie To Release On November 26

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, who has dabbled in Hindi cinema for the longest part of his career, has now entered into Bengali film industry with Avijatrik.

Bhandarkar is all set to make his debut as a producer in Bengali regional cinema with a sequel to the classic Apu trilogy titled Avijatrik. The film is set to release in theatres on November 26. Sharing the news on Twitter, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "MADHUR BHANDARKAR'S FIRST BENGALI FILM GETS A RELEASE DATE... #Bengali film #Avijatrik - which marks #MadhurBhandarkar's foray into #Bengali cinema - to release in *cinemas* on 26 Nov 2021... Directed by #SubhrajitMitra... Produced by Gaurang Films and #MadhurBhandarkar."

Madhur Bhandarkar has directed and produced several films in Hindi. This is the first time that the filmmaker has ventured into Bengali films. Talking about Avijatrik, it is the upcoming sequel to the classic Apu trilogy directed by Satyajit Ray. Based on the novel Aparajito by Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay, the film follows Apu’s overwhelming desire to explore the world outside, instead of his inner journey and self-growth. The film which is translated as The Wanderlust of Apu in English will start from Ray's Trilogy that had ended in 1959 with Apur Sansar.

Avijatrik is directed by Subhrajit Mitra and bankrolled by Gaurang films, Madhur Bhandarkar and NCKS Explorations. The film features Arjun Chakrabarty, Arpita Chatterjee, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, and Ditipriya Roy in pivotal roles. The music of the film is composed by maestro Bickram Ghosh.

The film has already been showcased at different film festivals across the world. The film was part of the London Indian Film Festival (LIFF), Manchester Indian Film Festival (MIFF), and Birmingham Indian Film Festival (BIFF). The film has garnered 21 official selections in international competitions, winning and nomination laurels combined from 18 festivals.

Updates on Madhur Bhandarkar

National-Award-winning director Madhur Bhandarkar has completed the shooting of his upcoming film, India Lockdown. He is currently busy adding finishing touches to it. The film stars Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Aahana Kumra, Prakash Belawadi and Zarin Shihab in pivotal roles. The film tracks the journeys of four different sections of Indians during the first phase of the pandemic-led nationwide lockdown in the year, 2020. Besides this, it is being said that the filmmaker is gearing up to kick-start a comedy film.

