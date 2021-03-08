Madhur Bhandarkar Announces 'its A Wrap' For 'India Lockdown', Shares Pics From Last Day

Ace filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of his next film India Lockdown starring an ensemble cast including Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Prakash Belawadi, and Aahana Kumra. The story of the film focuses on the impact of the coronavirus-induced lockdown on people across the country. The shooting of the film began in January and was shot extensively in Mumbai and Pune.

Madhur Bhandarkar took to Twitter and shared a goofy video with the entire star cast where all can be heard shouting “it’s a wrap” as the camera pans from their face to show the entire team excited for the release. The Fashion director captioned the post and wrote, “It's a wrap #IndiaLockdown. Feeling grateful and blessed to work with such commendable actors and amazing crew.” Apart from this, Madhur even shared a series of pictures from the last day of the shoot where he can be seen having a great time with the crew. “Sharing some pics of last day shoot of film #IndiaLockdown,” he tweeted.

Earlier, in January while announcing the film, Madhur had shared the teaser poster while giving a glimpse of the storyline. The poster showed people from all walks of life and the ways they spent their time. Apart from this, a big lock was also shown in the middle of the poster that reflected how people had spent their time amid the lockdown when the entire world was refrained to just four walls of their house due to the coronavirus pandemic. “Film India Lockdown is all set to go on floor next week. Here’s a teaser poster. Give your love,” he wrote then.

The project is backed by Bhandarkar Entertainment and PJ Motion pictures. Producer Pranav Jain shared his excitement over the films’ wrap and said, “I was pleasantly surprised to see the shoot getting over in a perfectly planned manner in these difficult times. Working with Madhur, his team and the whole cast has been a wonderful experience.” The movie marks Bhandarkar's first directorial venture since 2017's political thriller Indu Sarkar. He has previously directed critically-acclaimed titles like Chandni Bar, Page 3, Traffic Signal, and Fashion.

