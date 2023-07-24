Baby Box Office Collection Day 10: Anand Deverakonda Film Set To Cross Rs 50 Crore Mark

Anand Deverakonda starrer Baby has maintained a consistent streak at the Indian box office. The romance drama comes from the writer-director Sai Rajesh Neelam, who has delivered hits such as Hrudaya Kaleyam (2014), Kobbari Matta (2019), and more. Despite starring relatively fresh names such as Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin, the film is managing to hold out against its competitors with seeming ease.

2 things you need to know:

Baby recorded a 10% drop at the box office on its second weekend.

The film is competing against heavy earners Mission: Impossible 7 and Oppenheimer.

Baby to enter Rs 50 crore club after the second weekend

Baby continued its trajectory of profitable performance despite piling competition. While it initially opened on its first Friday with Rs 4.05 crore (nett) in India and registered Day 7 Rs 3.6 crore and Rs. 3.3 crore on Day 7 (Thursday) and Day 8 (Friday) at the box office respectively, its day 10 collection featured an upward trend with Rs 5.95 crore (nett), as per Sacnilk. The figure is a climb from its day 9 collection as well, which stood at Rs 4.35 crore (nett). After minting Rs 33.55 crore in its first week, the film is expected to cross Rs 60 crore in its second week.

(A poster for Baby featuring Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya | Image: ananddeverkonda/Twitter)

After 10 days of its release, the Tollywood film stands at Rs 47.15 crore India nett and is likely to cross the Rs 50 crore mark in the next few days. In terms of gross collections, the film has minted Rs 60.30 crore worldwide, with approximately Rs 5 crore coming from overseas and Rs 55.30 collection in India.

(Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya in a still from Baby trailer | Image: ananddeverakonda/Twitter)

Baby holds out against the fierce competition

Last Friday, India saw the release of two big Hollywood films. Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig directed Barbie released on the same day. Releases such as Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 7, and Sivakarthikeyan starrer Maaveeran were also holding out at the box office. Despite massive competition at the box office, Baby’s box office performance has been impressive.

It remains to be seen if Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, which releases on July 28, will impact Baby's box office collection.