Baby Trailer: Anand Deverakonda Film Promises To Be An Emotional Romantic Drama

The makers of Baby, starring Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya, unveiled the trailer on Saturday (July 8). Helmed by Sai Rajesh, the film is a new-age love story that talks about how the dynamics change when school sweethearts begin a new chapter in their lives.

Baby also stars Viraj Ashwin in a pivotal role.

The film will be released on July 14.

The film is produced by SKN.

Baby trailer is all about love and challenges

The trailer of Baby opens with Anand Deverakonda entering the frame, looking all worn out. In the next frame, there is a flashback where Anand and Vaishnavi are shown in school. Anand expresses his love to Vaishnavi, and their romance begins. However, he faces setbacks and becomes an auto driver after failing to clear high school. Interestingly, this doesn't change the dynamics of their relationship, and they continue to be together.

Their dynamics start changing when Vaishnavi enters college and meets Viraj Ashwin, adding complexity to the relationship. The two become friends, and everything seems to be going at a good pace when Anand starts getting insecure. Meanwhile, Ashwin also expresses his love for Vaishnavi, leaving her confused. The trailer ends with a scene where Vaishnavi is having a conversation with Anand, "We might not have the strength to match you, but we know exactly where to hit you to hurt you."

Impressive presentation

The trailer has some hard-hitting dialogues and background music, which are in sync with what is shown in the video. Seeing the trailer, it seems the movie is going to keep the audience glued to their seats till the end. Produced by SKN under the banner of MASS Movie Makers, the music has been composed by Vijay Bulganin in the film.

Baby will open in theatres on July 14.