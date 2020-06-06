Cinematographer Baidyanath Basak Passes Away In Kolkata Aged 96

Cinematographer Baidyanath Basak passed away in Kolkata. He had been keeping unwell and was going through a financial crisis from many years. Reportedly, he got a paralytic attack 4 days ago and he passed away in his sleep on Thursday, aged 96.

For the past several years, Baidyanath used to live in a rented house in Kolkata with his son and his grandson’s family. Baidyanath’s grandson told a media portal that his grandfather died in his sleep between 3:00 – 3:30 PM. He further told the portal that Baidyanath had been ill for several days and they were unable to get him hospitalised due to COVID 19 lockdown.

Baidyanath had been ill for several days

The grandson further told the media portal that after getting a paralytic attack, Baidyanath’s arm and legs had stopped functioning. The family somehow managed to get a doctor’s appointment at 8 PM on Friday. However, Baidyanath passed away on Friday afternoon.

Baidyanath’s son told a media portal in an interview that their family has been facing financial trouble for many years. He even told the portal that Trinamool Congress MP and actor Dev Adhikar had provided the family with financial assistance in the year 2018. He further said that apart from Dev, nobody else from the industry offered them help.

Met the legendary Cameraman/Cinematographer Shri Baidyanath Basak

It was an immense honour to seek his blessings and stand by people who have helped build our future selflessly.

Team @DEV_PvtLtd salutes you and are always there for you! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/g8CF78216H — Dev (@idevadhikari) December 1, 2018

Moreover, the son revealed that due to lockdown and financial crisis, they have been unable to pay Rs 2500 for their room rent. While Baidyanath Basak’s grandson Rakesh is a video editor, his son Sanjay Basak supports his family by doing odd jobs. Sanjay Basak further told the portal that there is no work due to lockdown.

The career of Baidyanath Basak

Baidyanath Basak had worked as an assistant cameraman in Raj Kapoor’s film Boot Polish in the year 1954 among many others. Apart from that, Baidyanath had also worked as a cameraman in Manoj Kumar’s film, Hariyali Aur Rasta and Kitne Door Kitne Paas. Reportedly, Baidyanath had gone back to Kolkata from Mumbai due to lack of work in Mumbai. He has also done cinematography for several Bangali films like Uttam Kumar’s Khokababur Pratyartan, Sabar Uparey and Chhadmabeshi. His last film as a cinematographer was Paar. Despite being a well-regarded cinematographer, he faced financial troubles till his last day.

Image Credits: Dev Adhikari Twitter

