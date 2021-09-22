Balakrishna Pays Surprise Visit To Vijay Deverakonda On Sets Of 'Liger'; See Pics

Actor Vijay Deverakonda was pleasantly surprised when veteran Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna paid a visit on the sets of his upcoming film Liger in Goa. On Wednesday, September 22, the actor took to Twitter and shared a picture of himself with Balakrishna, film director Puri Jagannadh and co-producer Charmme Kaur. He wrote, "Jai Balayya! (sic).”

Balakrishna meets Vijay Deverakonda on sets of Liger

The Liger team is currently shooting for high-octane mixed martial arts action sequences involving Deverakonda and other foreign fighters. Balakrishnan's surprise visit certainly lifted everyone's mood on the sets of the film. As reported, he and Deverakonda spoke about their upcoming films and clicked several pictures with the entire crew of Liger. The legendary actor also heaped praise on the makers for the film's grand set and mounting it on a massive scale.

Liger's production house, Puri Connects also shared the photo of Balakrishnan with the team. “A Legendary Visit to #Liger Sets @ Goa. #NandamuriBalakrishna garu made a surprise visit to the sets of #Liger today & Blessed the team with high spirits." read the caption.

Vijay Deverakonda resumes Liger shoot

Recently, Vijay Deverakonda has resumed shooting the sports-action-thriller film, Liger. Sharing the news on Twitter, the actor had shared a picture from the sets and wrote, "BLOOD. SWEAT. VIOLENCE. #LIGER Shoot Resumes." The film's shoot had been put on hold due to the second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Liger follows the journey of a kickboxer, who suffers from the speech impediment of stuttering. The film marks Bollywood actor Ananya Panday's debut in the South Indian film industry. She will share the screen space with Deverakonda in the film. Apart from the lead cast, Ramya Krishnan, Ali, Ronit Roy, Makarand Deshpande, Getup Srinu, and several others are in key roles. The movie has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi languages and was earlier scheduled to release on September 9, 2021, but was postponed indefinitely.

Besides Liger, Deverakonda is likely to team up with Tuck Jagadish director Shiva Nirvana for his next project. The actor was last seen in the 2020 film World Famous Lover.

