Balu Varghese's Age, Movies, And More Details About The Malayalam Actor

Balu Varghese is a popular actor and singer who has mainly worked in the Malayalam film industry. He has been part of the industry since 2005. With his career spanning over a decade, the actor has received appreciation for many of his performances. Know Balu Varghese’s age, movies, and more details about the star.

Balu Varghese’s bio

Early life

Balu Varghese was born on October 27, 1991, in Kerala, India to E. J. Varghese and Neena Varghese. Malayalam actor, director, writer and producer, Lal Jose is his uncle. He is the nephew of music director Alex Paul. The actor has a degree in Bachelors of Computer Application. He has also done a long-distance MBA course in Marketing Management. Currently, Balu Varghese’s age is 29.

Acting career

Balu Varghese made his acting debut as a child artist when he was 14 years old. He played a younger version of Indrajith’s character Kumaran in the comedy-drama film Chanthupottu, directed by his uncle Lal Jose. The actor then appeared in several movies at a very young age. It includes Oruvan, Arabikkatha, Thalappavu, Kanmazha Peyyum Munpe, Paaappi Appacha, and Manikiakkallu.

Balu Varghese's breakthrough movie was 2013 released Honey Bee. It was written and directed by his cousin and Lal’s son, Jean Paul Lal. He played the role of Ambrose Perera in the comedy thriller featuring Asif Ali, Bhavana, Baburaj, Sreenath Bhasi, Archana Kavi, and Lal. In the same year, he had a cameo in Bicycle Thieves. His next project was Happy Journey which had Jayasurya and Aparna Gopinath in the lead.

Balu Varghese had a guest appearance in Jean Paul Lal’s Hi I’m Tony (2014). It had his father, Lal playing the antagonist while Asif Ali, Biju Menon, Miya, and Lena Abhilash essayed other pivotal characters. He was also seen in Binu. S’ Ithihasa and Santosh Nair’s Money Ratnam in the same year. The latter movie was loosely inspired by the 2007 Bollywood film Ek Chalis Ki Last Local. Balu did not have a great 2015 career-wise. He had projects like Namasta Bali, Onnam Loka Mahayudhan, Aana Mayil Ottakam, and Oru Second Class Yathra, which were criticized by the audiences and failed to perform at the box office.

In 2016, Balu Varghese again achieved success with his hit film King Liar, helmed by Lal. The comedy movie features Dileep, Madonna Sebastian, Lal, Asha Sarath, Joy Mathew, Natasha Suri, Hareesh Perumanna, and others. He had cameo roles in Inspector Dawood Ibrahim, Ezra, and Honey Bee 2.5.

Balu’s other films are Style, Darvinte Parinaman, Marubhoomiyile Aana, Honey Bee 2, Sarvopari Palakkaran, Tharangam, and more. He was last seen in two projects in 2019, Happy Sardar and Puzhikkadakan. Balu Varghese’s new movies are Operation Java and Tsunami.

Balu Varghese's Wife

Balu Varghese got engaged to Aileena Catherin Amon on January 25, 2020. They got married a month later on February 2, 2020. The couple is now expecting their first child. Balu Varghese's wife Aileena had her baby shower on March 17, 2021.

Promo Image Source: balu__varghese Instagram