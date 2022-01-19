'Bangarraju' Box Office Collection: Total Earning Of Naga Chaitanya-starrer So Far

Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna Akkineni starrer supernatural drama, Bangarraju received an overwhelming response upon its theatrical release on January 14. Even on its fifth day of theatrical run, the film has earned a collection between Rs 1.5 to 3 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The total collection of the family entertainer is close to Rs 29 crore. The film, which also stars Krithi Shetty and Ramya Krishnan in lead roles, has reportedly grossed Rs 46 crore approximately.

Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna's Bangarraju Box office collection

According to a report by Filmibeat, the film opened to a massive response as it earned over Rs 9.06 crore at the box office. On days two, three, and four, Bangarraju collected Rs 7.79 crore, Rs 6.72 crore, and Rs 3.55 crore respectively from the Telugu region. Looking at these numbers, the film has been a successful venture for the team.

The makers of Bangarraju have termed the film as a 'Sankranti blockbuster'. In order to celebrate the success of the film, the team even held a special event in Rajahmundry on Tuesday. According to reports, Andhra Pradesh's Cinematography Minister Perni Nani had graced the event as the chief guest.

Reacting to the overwhelming reports garnered by the film, Nagarjuna's son and Naga Chaitanya's brother, actor Akhil Akkineni. wrote on social media that he was 'proud son' and 'proud brother' and that Sankranti was theirs to celebrate. He also extended his gratitude to the director Kalyan Krishna Kurasala for the success.

Right from comedy, romance, drama to action, the makers promise an entertaining experience for the viewers. The film also has Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore, Jhansi, Anitha Chowdhary, Rohini, and Praveen in supporting roles. The music has been composed by Anup Rubens, while Satyanand was in charge of penning the screenplay.

Image: Instagram/@bangarrajufilm