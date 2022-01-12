'Bangarraju' Trailer: Naga Chaitanya-Nagarjuna Promise Fun, Drama & Action In Latest Film

Naga Chaitanya's personal life made headlines following his separation with Samantha Ruth Prabhu last year, and the new year has an update on the professional front. The actor joins hands with his father Nagarjuna, and the duo present a fun-filled film for the audiences during the Sankranti festival, titled Bangarraju.

The sequel of Soggade Chinni Nayana, the story this time revolves around 'Chinna Bangarraju' as the men of the family pass down flirtatious behaviour as a tradition. Right from comedy, romance, drama to action, the makers promise an entertaining experience for the viewers.

Nagarjuna-Naga Chaitanya-starrer Bangarraju trailer out

The 2016 original was about soul of a man, known for his flirtatious ways, bringing a turnaround into his son's life, transforming his equation with his wife, apart from the latter confronting the truth of his father's death.

In Bangarraju, the soul is still having a gala time with the women in heaven as he charms them with 'just his eyes.'

it is his grandson, played by Naga Chaitanya, who is the menace in the village because of his playboy avatar. He is termed as a 'A skirt-chasing playboy.'Chinna Bangarraju's relatives tell him that the village is scared of him. Meanwhile, his grandfather's soul asks his wife, played by Ramya Krishnan, if she had made her grandson a 'clown' as she rues the birth of a another man with similar womanizing ways.

The story takes a turn when he tries his playboy tricks on a politician, played by Krithi Shetty in the village. However, there is more than his romantic life he has to deal with, as the villagers realise that he is 'guided by powers' as he attempts to unravel the mystery. From chocolate boy, 'Chinna Bangarraju' turns into a fierce avatar and the action scenes gave an indication on him taking on the enemies for his family while the gods too come into the picture.

Bangarraju to release on Sankranti

Bangarraju will release in theatres on January 14. The release comes in the wake of other Telugu films like RRR and Radhe Shyam being postponed indefinitely due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

The film is directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala, who had also directed the original.



