'Bangarraju' Makers Dismiss Reports Of Naga Chaitanya Starrer's OTT Release; Read

The superhit father-son duo of the Indian film industry, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya, is all set to mark their on-screen reunion after a gap of five years with Bangarraju. The supernatural drama comes as a prequel to the 2016 Telugu film Soggade Chinni Nayana and will see Nagarjuna and Ramya Krishnan reprising their roles along with the latest entrants Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty.

With many rumours about the film's OTT release surfacing recently, its makers took to social media handles to issue a clarification, noting that Bangarraju will witness a 'spectacular theatrical release' keeping in line with the COVID norms. They also requested fans not to entertain such reports floating around.

Bangarraju makers issue clarification on film's OTT release

Taking to their Twitter handle on Tuesday, January 4, Zee Studios wrote, "We request you all not to engage with rumours going around #Bangarraju, as the fans have expected it will be a spectacular theatrical release while following the covid norms and regulations set by the government.".

We request you all not to engage with rumours going around #Bangarraju, as the fans have expected it will be a spectacular theatrical release while following the covid norms and regulations set by the government. https://t.co/EJonG73BgP — Zee Studios (@ZeeStudios_) January 4, 2022

The film, whose shooting was wrapped up in December last year, is a Telugu supernatural drama film directed by Kalyan Krishna. The film also marks Naga Chaitanya and Akkineni Nagarjuna's reunion after the 2014 Telugu fantasy drama Manam. It is being bankrolled by Zee Studios and Annapurna Studios Pvt Ltd. The music is being composed by Anup Rubens, while Satyanand is in charge of penning the screenplay.

The film's teaser was unveiled on Naga Chaitanya's birthday in November 2021 by his father. Sharing the clip, Nagarjuna wrote, "Presenting our (Naga's character's name) on his birthday. Love you ra." The clip opens up with Nagarjuna's picture hung on the wall, and then directly pans to Naga Chaitanya's strutting in a stylish avatar as he seats himself on a Royal Enfield motorcycle.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya will also be collaborating with Vikram Kumar for the movie Thank You. He is also ready to make his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, an upcoming comedy-drama film. Bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions, the film will star Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh in lead. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the screenplay of the film is written by Eric Roth and Atul Kulkarni.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ZEETELUGU)