Samantha Ruth Says She's 'ready To Feel Good Things' Weeks After Split With Naga Chaitanya

Popular south actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is in the headlines ever since she announced her separation from Naga Chaitanya. The Makkhi actress kept her divorce extremely low profile and she remained tight-lipped about her separation before the two actors finally released statement announcing the same.

After dodging several media questions for months the actress seems to be getting back to normal and is heading towards a new beginning of her life. Recently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram handle and shared a story with a positive message for all her fans.

Here take a look at Samantha Ruth Prabhu's story

Samantha sharing the picture of a beautiful scenic view, captioned the picture as -'Ok universe I am ready to feel good things. Make me feel good things'.The picture captures the beautiful sunrise and it seems that Samantha wants to convey that the sunrise symbolises peace, hope and new beginnings.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu separation from Naga Chaitanya

After several speculations of Samantha changing her name from Samantha Akkineni to just Samantha on her social media, the Majili duo ended their nearly four-year-long marriage and announced their separation on their respective social media handles in the month of October last year. The couple filed for mutual divorce and both of them refrained from making any statement on the reason for their divorce and it is still not clear why they parted ways. Naga Chaitanya's father and Tollywood superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna also shared a post right after their divorce announcement, calling their divorce 'unfortunate.'

Samantha's upcoming projects

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu gained nationwide fame with her performance in Amazon Prime Video’s popular series The Family Man 2 and she also appeared in the Oo Antava song of the mega-budget film Pushpa: The Rise part 1, she was very much appreciated for her brilliant dancing skills in the song. Samantha has films like Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal,Shaakuntalam and Yashoda in her kitty.

IMAGE:instagram@samantharuthprabhuoffl