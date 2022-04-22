'Beast' Box Office Collection Day 9: Vijay-Pooja Hegde Action Thriller On 'free Fall'

After successive drops since its release, there was still no growth for Beast at the box office. As a result, the wait for the Tamil film to hit the Rs 150-crore club continued.

On its day 9, the movie about a spy trying to rescue people held hostage by terrorists, earned around the same amount as it collected the previous day. The Vijay-Pooja Hegde film's performance has been termed as a 'free fall' now.

Beast box office collection, day 9

Beast collected Rs 1.50 crore at the Indian box office, including the figures for all languages, as per early estimates for day 9, as per a report on Sacnilk. The day before, the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial had minted around Rs 1.75 crore. The Tamil version was obviously contributing the majority of the figures, as was evident with Rs 1.71 crore of the Wednesday collections coming from this version alone.

The total collections in India was thus likely to stand at around Rs 121.75 crore.

The film was unlikely to hit the Rs 150 crore by day 9, as it stood at Rs 145.68 crore at the end of day 8, as per Southern film industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan, who highlighted the 'free fall' for the film. The 9-day worldwide collections was likely to be in the Rs Rs 147-148 crore range.

The makers would pin their hopes for the weekend to see some growth in its collections. Though the film has received mixed reviews, and failed to live up to the expectations by witnessing a massive drop, the movie's overall collections are still decent, which was aided by a close to Rs 50 crore opening.

Next films for Beast team members

Meanwhile, Vijay has started the shooting of his next film, directed by Vamsi Paidipally, where he is paired opposite Rashmika Mandanna. Pooja Hegde will next be seen in films like Cirkus opposite Ranveer Singh and Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan's Acharya later this year.

Nelson Dilipkumar is working on Rajinikanth's next film. Reports had emerged that the collaboration was not being continued amid the poor reviews for Beast. However, Nelson asserted that he was still a part of the film, by posting it on his Twitter handle.